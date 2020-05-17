‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek’: See Where It’s Filmed & the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new mystery TV movie tonight called , starring Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek’

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek premieres Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including May 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern, May 24 at 5 p.m., May 30 at 9 p.m., June 14 at 5 p.m., June 17 at 7 p.m., and June 23 at 9 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When a priceless crown is stolen during a benefit gala held by the Lawrenceton library, Aurora and the Real Murders Club must investigate who would kill to get their hands on it.”

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek’ Was Filmed in Canada

The newest Aurora Teagarden movie was filmed in Canada, Narcity reported. Production started January 27 and ended February 14, What’s Filming noted, just before many lockdowns from the pandemic began.

Aurora Teagarden movies always film in different parts of Canada. The Teagarden movie A Bundle of Trouble filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, Abbotsford, Squamish, Langley, and more. What’s Filming also shared that the fourth movie filmed in locations including Squamish. The seventh movie filmed in Abbotsford, Clayburn Village, Squamish, and more. By now, Canada is a tradition for the series.

Tonight’s movie is the 13th in the series and filmed in many locations in Canada, including Abbotsford, British Columbia. Here’s one behind-the-scenes photo.

Here’s a photo shared by Pieter Stathis, cinematographer for the movie. Here, you can see that the Murrayville Hall in Langley, BC served as the setting for one scene.

Some scenes were filmed in Abbotsford, BC.

This photo was taken at the Clayburn Village Schoolhouse:

And here is one from Langley:

Here’s another behind-the-scenes picture:

Some of the photos shared by members of the crew are just beautiful.

And this one was shared when filming began.

Peter Benson shared that directed this latest installment.

The Cast for ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek’

Candace Cameron Bure stars as Aurora Teagarden. In 2018 she starred in A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, and in 2019 she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Town. Bure is a mother of three, a wife, a New York Times bestselling author, and an actress. She’s best known for playing DJ on Full House and Fuller House. She’s also starred on Make It or Break It, Aurora Teagarden (which she also executive produced), Dancing with the Stars, and many Hallmark movies including Puppy Love, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Let It Snow, Finding Normal, The Heart of Christmas (for which she got an Emmy nomination), Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, and Journey Back to Christmas. She and her husband Val Bure (a former NHL star) have been happily married since 1996 and have three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maks.

Niall Matter stars as Nick Miller. He’s well known by Hallmark fans for his leading role in the Father Christmas series. He also starred in Hallmark’s movie Frozen in Love, Love at First Dance, Stop the Wedding, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. He had a supporting role in The Predator. His other credits include The Good Doctor, The Best Years, Eureka (Zane Donovan), Primeval: New World, The Good Doctor, Constantine, Supernatural, iZombie, Guilt by Association, Remedy, Watchmen, Melrose Place, 90210, When Calls the Heart (Shane), and more. In 2019, he starred in Christmas at Dollywood.

Marilu Henner stars as Aida. Her credits include Life with Dog, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Vivian), The Crazy Ones, Vamps, Hitched for the Holidays, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Party Down, ER, Center of the Universe, Man on the Moon, Evening Shade (Ava Newton), Taxi (Elaine), and more.

Lexa Doig stars as Sally Allison. Her credits include Arrow (Talia al Ghul), Virgin River (Paige Lassiter), The Arrangement (Deann), Saving Hope, Continuum (Sonya), Arctic Air (Petra), Primeval: New World, Smallville, V (Dr. Leah Pearlman), Supernatural, Eureka, Fireball, Stargate SG-1 (Dr. Carolyn Lam), The 4400, Andromeda, Killer Instinct, Human Cargo, Traders, CSI (Tina Backus), TekWar, and more.

Catherine Lough Haggquist stars as Terry Sternholtz. Her many credits include Motherland: Fort Salem (Petra), Love & Glamping, Project Blue Book, When Calls the Heart, Random Acts of Christmas, Chesapeake Shores (Linda Nelson), Supernatural (Jules), The Flash, Christmas Pen Pals, Life Sentence, Fifty Shades Freed, iZombie, Zoo, Continuum (Nora), The Whispers, The 100, Rockpoint PD, Dark Angel, Highlander, and more.

Miranda Frigon stars as Lynn Liggett-Smith. Her previous credits include the Aurora Teagarden series (Lynn Smith), The Magicians (Lady Pike), Sleepwalking in Suburbia, Supernatural (Mrs. Foster), Bones, Heartland (Janice Wayne), Primeval: New World (Ange Finch), April Rain, Runaway, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, Motive, Baby Booty Camp, Dexter, Sanctuary (Danu), Jake 2.0 (Susan Carver), Honey I Shrunk the Kids TV Show (Veronica), and more. She also recently starred in Hallmark’s Over the Moon in Love.

Peter Benson stars as Dt. Arthur Smith. His many credits include The Murders, The Chronicle Mysteries, Mech-X4 (Seth), The Good Doctor, The Bletchley Circle (Archie), Ice, The Detour, Signed Sealed and Delivered: Home Again, My Favorite Wedding, Android Employed, Marrying the Family, Paranormal Solutions, Hell on Wheels, Parked, Mr. Young, Ring of Fire, The Killing, and much more. He also starred in Hallmark’s adorable movie Love & Sunshine.

Ellie Harvie stars as Lillian. Her many credits include Pup Academy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, iZombie, Darrow & Darrow, It’s Christmas Eve, Michelle’s, Salvation, Some Assembly Required, No Tomorrow, Fools for Hire, Captain Starship, Kid vs Kat, Bratz, Terminal City, The New Addams Family (Morticia Addams/Penelope), and more.

Cole Vigue stars as Davis Mettle (left, above.) His credits include iZombie (Officer Harris), Open 24 Hours, Ghost Wars, The 100 (Hardy), Rogue, When We Rise, Legends of Tomorrow, The Christmas Ornament, and more.

Oliver Rice (right, above) stars as James Reading. His credits include Altered Carbon (Mattias Stone in 2020), Chesapeake Shores (Simon Atwater), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Poinsettias for Christmas, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supernatural, and more.

Dylan Sloan (above right) stars as Phillip Pifer. His credits include A Million Little Things (Chad), The Past Never Dies, Extremity, When Calls the Heart, Hit the Road, Wayward Pines, and more.

Michelle Harrison stars as Kimberly. Her many credits include The Flash (she plays Nora Allen, Barry’s mother, among other characters), Darrow & Darrow (Sara Lang), When Calls the Heart (Georgia Pardell in 2018-2019), Fifty Shades Freed, Garage Sale Mysteries (Sandy), Hailey Dean Mystery (Pam), Murder She Baked (Vanessa Quinn), Continuum (Diana Bolton), Emily Owens MD (Jessica), Eureka, Wild Roses (Kate Henry), House, Andromeda, Tru Calling, NCIS, 40 Days and 40 Nights, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Brendon Zub (Professor Eric Hanson)

Michelle Harrison (Kimberly)

Elfina Luk (Miya Quan)

Sean Depner (Brett Talbot)

Christopher Gauthier (Howard Kane)

Byron Mayberry (Leo Stevens)

Jay Hindle (David Reyes)

Lisa Digiacinto (Callie Reyes)

Forbes Angus (Jewelry Shop Owner)

Ellen Ewusie (Lawyer)

Shaw Madson (Security Guard)

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates