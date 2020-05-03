Avery & Ash Breakup Timeline & Details: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Avery and Ash, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a relatively lowkey storyline so far this season, and appeared to be one of the stronger relationships of the Season 4 cast. Although they seem to be quite smitten with one another, the reality couple split up several times before filming even began, and despite the obvious chemistry the two have, it looks like they might be heading for another breakup.

In the short time they’ve been together, Avery has broken up with Ash three times due to some very deep-seated trust issues with her long distance beau. Their underlying problems have starting to unfold over recent episodes of the show and they come to a head during Episode 11, when Ash tells Avery that he “feels like a dog that she’s kicked” and storms out of the house.

So why did Avery break up with Ash so many times in their nine-month relationship? Are they still together today? Here’s what we know:

Avery Broke Up With Ash Three Times Before Visiting Him

Avery has some serious trust issues regarding Ash’s career, which has led to three breakups in nine months of dating. She broke up with Ash once because he was moving too fast (after he posted pictures of matching bracelets he bought for them on Instagram), and once because he refused to tell a flirty client that he was in a relationship. She hasn’t revealed why they broke up for a third time, but they appear to be on track for a fourth breakup after Avery confronts Ash about his disastrous relationship seminar during the May 3 episode of the show.

In the clip above, Avery says she was “disturbed at how he carried himself” during his relationship seminar, when he came off as a sexist who believes in traditional gender roles. However, when she tries to confront him about her concerns, they get into an explosive argument. “I feel like when I come at him with difficult questions and challenge his opinion, Ash starts getting really defensive,” Avery says in the promo.

Ash tells the cameras that Avery “stripped me down in a way that, as a man, I actually don’t know what to do.” He explains that he “failed to communicate properly” during his seminar, and instead of being supportive and understanding, he felt like Avery attacked him. He says, “She’s like a pit bull, holding onto it, and she wouldn’t let go. Saying that I was not listening, that I was sexist, and we just can’t stop arguing right now. I’m realizing that she didn’t have my back at all, and it really breaks my heart.”

She Doesn’t Trust His Career as a Relationship Coach

Avery also doesn’t trust Ash’s job, which requires him to spend a lot of one-on-one time with single women. She has made it abundantly clear throughout her time on the show that she questions how he conducts his time with women, and her concerns were exacerbated after Ash refused to tell a female client that he was in a relationship.

“Early in our relationship, Ash sent a text exchange that he had with a client that was hitting on him, to prove that he ignores any flirtatious advances from his clients,” Avery says in the clip above. “But what I find most disturbing is that he did not actually say that he was even in a relationship, and it did lead to one of our breakups.”

It’s unclear at this time if Avery and Ash are still together today. Contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and neither of their Instagram pages reveal much about their love lives at the moment.

However, it’s not uncommon for reality stars to refrain from posting much about their relationship while the show is still airing, especially if their relationship is a bit rocky on the show. Both reality stars follow each other on Instagram, and Avery’s page still features a few photos of her and Ash together, so we believe they might still be dating, or at least on friendly terms. You can read more about their relationship here.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

