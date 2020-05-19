Avery Mills’ Father is in Prison: 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Update

Avery Mills, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, reveals on the May 18 episode of Self-Quarantined that her father has been in and out of prison for 17 years. She introduces her husband Omar Albakkaur to her dad during a three-way phone call on tonight’s episode and explains that Omar’s father died when he was young, so he is excited to finally meet Avery’s father when he is released.

It’s unclear at this time why her father is locked up, but it is clear that she’s worried about his health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which her father says has spread to several inmates in the past few weeks. Keep reading for details on tonight’s episode of Self-Quarantined, but be warned: SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Omar Encouraged Avery to Build a Stronger Relationship With Her Father

Avery can be seen chatting with her father Dusty during the May 18 episode of Self-Quarantined, as the two discuss her relationship with Omar and how Dusty is keeping himself safe and healthy in prison.

She tells the cameras during a confessional that Dusty has been in and out of prison for the majority of her life, and that they weren’t very close for most of that time, but she’s been working on building a relationship with her dad for the last few years now.

“My biological father’s name is Dusty,” she tells the cameras. “We didn’t have the closest relationship growing up. My dad has been in and out of prison for the last 17 years. My stepdad was really more like a father figure, he took care of me financially.”

While she talks to her dad on the phone, Dusty tells Avery how excited he is to meet Omar, and she explains that Omar lost his dad when he was very young, so her husband is really looking forward to meeting Avery’s father when he gets out.

“When I met Omar, he asked about my dad and I told him the story and why my biological father was in jail, and he told me ‘it doesn’t matter what he did, you need to go visit him.'” She adds, “Omar lost his father when he was only six months old and he always wanted that relationship that he could never have with his father, so he told me my father’s here and I should take advantage of that and I really need to go see him and create a stronger connection with him.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

COVID-19 Spread Throughout Her Father’s Prison Facility

After Avery’s father asks her what she’s been up to lately, she says she been in quarantine, and he reveals that COVID has spread throughout the prison he’s in.

“You know there’s people in this prison that have coronavirus,” he tells Avery on the phone. She asks if they’re going to let him out since he’s not a violent offender, and he responds, “No, no no no. We’re not allowed to go out in the yard and mingle with other dorms anymore. We gotta wear masks and wash out hands every couple hours.”

Just as Dusty is explaining the coronavirus issues in his prison facility, Omar calls in, and Avery connects them in a three-way conference call, which is Omar’s first time ever speaking with Avery’s father. Dusty thanks Omar for being such a good husband to Avery and Omar tells him how excited they are for Dusty to be released.

Avery then asks Dusty if he’s going to be “good” when he gets out and he says, “Aw man, I’m gonna be good. I’m inherently good, situations are bad that I’ve been in.” Omar tells Dusty he hopes that he will read more about Islam to help him find the right path in life, and Dusty jokes about the appealing promise of 75 virgins when he dies. His daughter adds that she wants Dusty to find God for the right reasons, and not for some “poo-tang.”

“It was really cool, it was the first time they got to talk and I feel like they’re going to be talking a lot more after this,” Avery tells the cameras.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Cast Spoilers & Couples

