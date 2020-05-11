Barbra Streisand’s House: Where Her & Husband James Brolin Call Home

On May 11, the state of New York is coming together for the virtual fundraising event Rise Up New York! The event is being put on to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus by IHEARTMEDIA and The Robin Hood Foundation and it will be hosted by comedian and actress Tina Fey. All proceeds donated will go toward helping those New Yorkers who need it most, including food, cash, mental health and physical health assistance, among other things.

The event will feature some of New York’s most famous faces, ranging from actors and entertainers, to musicians and comedians. Those on the docket include Robert De Niro, Jake Gyllenhaal and Barbra Streisand.

The Oscar and Grammy-award winning Streisand was born in Brooklyn, New York. She currently owns and lives on a sprawling estate in California. Here’s what you need to know about Streisand and her husband James Brolin’s home:

Streisand & Brolin Live in a Malibu Estate

Streisand and Brolin live on a three-acre property in Malibu, California, according to Oprah. There are four buildings on the property, the main house, the barn, the mill house and “Grandma’s” house. It took years for Streisand to design her dream home, and she waited 11 years to purchase the property.

Streisand and Brolin have lived on the property since the 1990s, and they got married on the property in 1998, according to Good Housekeeping.

According to Oprah, their home “is an homage to craftsmanship (think: woodwork and old beams), great architects and furniture designers like Greene and Greene, Stickley and Charles Rennie Mackintosh.”

The property, which sits on the coast, features a stunning rose garden and pond. According to Oprah, the rose garden is a spiritual place for the actress and singer. She said, “I literally smell the roses. I am so entranced by nature. I live on the ocean. That’s an ever-changing painting.”

Here is an old video of Streisand giving a tour of the home:

Streisand's Malibu Ranch & Art Deco Home (circa 1985)Barbra Archives is an unofficial fan site since 2003 … with news, rare pictures, exclusive interviews, and original articles about Streisand's 45+ -year career. http://barbra-archives.com 2011-04-06T13:54:37.000Z

Streisand recently posted pictures of her estate that highlight her pond, giant willow tree and beautiful garden. She shared the quote: “nature’s beauty is a gift that cultivates appreciation and gratitude,” in the caption of her post.

To see more photos of Streisand and Brolin’s home, click here.

An Individual Took a Video of the Entrance to Streisand & Brolin’s Home

An individual snapped a quick video of Streisand and Brolin’s Malibu home. Here is a video with the front gate open:

Barbra Streisand's Malibu House gate OPEN – QUICK PEEKHere is a quick peek at Barbra Streisand's Malibu home. I was visiting someone nearby and went here just to see the front gates. Inspired by the play "BUYER & CELLAR." Lucky for me, the front gates opened up when I got there. A couple of workers came out and I discreetly filmed this. I will keep the address private but here is a rare and cute little peek of Miss Barbra Streisand's home. Enjoy! If you enjoyed this, PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! 2014-11-06T03:09:45.000Z

