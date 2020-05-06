‘Becoming’: What Time Does Michelle Obama’s Netflix Documentary Premiere?

After First lady Michelle Obama left the White House, she traversed the nation on a speaking tour promoting her best-selling memoir, Becoming, a journey which was filmed in order to produce an intimate documentary of the same name.

Becoming, which has a runtime of 90 minutes, is set to be released worldwide on Netflix‘s streaming website on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Directed by filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, the documentary film will drop onto Netflix at 3:01 a.m.ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning.

Mrs. Obama, the wife of the 44th American President, who became a rockstar political advocate in her own right, and sold out entire stadiums during her book tour, shared a sneak preview to her 15 million followers on Twitter. “This movie tells my story, from my childhood on the South Side of Chicago to my life today—and it celebrates the powerful stories of the people I met along the way.”

Netflix’s official description of the documentary reads, “Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

Viewers Can Expect Numerous Celebrity Cameos In ‘Becoming’

While Becoming mainly focuses on the former First lady, Becoming will also feature former President Barack Obama, who most recently made a cameo in ESPN’S The Last Dance, and their daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, who express how wildly impressed they with their mother’s success after leaving the White House.

Malia tells her mom in the film, “This has demonstrated, in a way, just like, damn, those eight years weren’t for nothing, you know? You see that huge crowd out there? And that last speech you gave… People are here because people really believe in love and hope in other people.”

Sasha adds, “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

In addition to America’s former first family, some of Obama’s high profile friends will make appearances in Becoming. Viewers can expect to see Oprah, Gayle King, Stephen Colbert, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Conan O’Brien, and Reese Witherspoon appear in the documentary.

The anticipation for this documentary is high after Obama’s memoir sold over 11 million copies and was translated into more than 20 languages. The film is being released by High Ground Productions, which was created by the Obamas. Their first documentary film, American Factory, which was directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Higher Ground Productions also released Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, an incredibly moving documentary that premiered at Sundance and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

