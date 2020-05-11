Ben & Akinyi 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Bejaminn and Akinyi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong, despite the distance between them. Although Ben appears to be quarantining apart from Akinyi, the reality star frequently posts pictures of his bride-to-be on Instagram, and the two appear to be happier than ever.

Ben and Akinyi are both featured on the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. New episodes of the miniseries air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Here’s what you need to know about Ben and Akinyi and what they’ve been up to ahead of their debut on Self-Quarantined:

They’ve Had to Postpone Their Wedding Due to COVID

Ben and Akinyi discuss their wedding plans during the May 11 episode of Self-Quarantined, and although the two are definitely still planning on tying the knot, they’ve had to postpone their wedding plans in light of the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the globe.

“You know, yesterday was the date we had reserved at the church for the wedding,” Ben tells Akinyi in a clip shared by E! News. His fiance appears surprised about the news and asks, “Wait, how come I did not know?” while Ben explains that it was a date they had originally picked sometime ago.

Although the two were forced to push their wedding date to August 29, Akinyi doesn’t seem too upset about the postponement; in fact, she tells the cameras she’s almost relieved, because she feels like Ben has been rushing their nuptials and her impending move to the U.S.

“I feel like Benjamin is rushing with the marriage,” Akinyi says during a confessional. “I want to wait the full 90 days to get married because I don’t know what kind of life I’m going to have in the United States. I want to learn different things and get comfortable and he’s rushing me when I feel like I don’t want to be rushed.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Ben’s Instagram Page is Filled With Pictures of Akinyi & His Son

Although the two are currently still dating long distance, Ben is clearly still smitten with his Kenyan beau. His Instagram page is filled with pictures of the two together, as well as photos of his son and his trip to Kenya, when he first met Akinyi in person.

“Missing this beautiful woman, she fills me with so much love and spirit,” Ben captioned a Valentine’s Day photo of Akinyi standing on a balcony. “They say time make the heart grow founder. Well all of today’s time was wishing @akinyiobala was next to me.”

Akinyi’s page only features one photo of Ben – a snapshot from the episode when Ben and Akinyi were waiting anxiously for her father’s approval to wed – but the two keep in regular contact, according to the clip from Self-Quarantined. Ben notes in the promo that he and Akinyi video-chat at least once a week and text frequently.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Cast Spoilers & Couples