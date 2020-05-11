Billy Joel’s House: Where Wife Alexis Roderick & Their Kids Call Home

Billy Joel is slated to perform at Rise Up New York, a remote telethon that is raising awareness and money to help people in New York who have been effected by the coronavirus pandemic. With COVID-19 keeping most people quarantined, that means the performers of the May 11th event, which is kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, will be performing from the comfort of their own homes.

So where does Joel live with his wife Alexis Roderick and their children, Della Rose and Remy Anne?

The “Piano Man” Still Calls Long Island Home

Joel has several homes on Long Island. His property in Centre Island, Long Island, was burglarized in January, TMZ reported. His home office and 12 of his motorcycles were vandalized, police told the outlet.

The “Big Shot” singer also has a house in the Hamptons, but his neighbors weren’t pleased with the star when he wanted to renovate him home in 2018, WCBS-TV reported. Joel planned the massive overhaul to raise the home four feet following 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, which damaged 200,000 homes, according to Live Science.

In addition to raising his home four feet, Joel also wanted to connect two structures on his property, making them the same height. Part of the changes were being done to be in compliance with FEMAs flood zone standards. “The structures predate FEMA, but when you spend money renovating you have to comply with FEMA,” Joel’s zoning lawyer, Jon Tarbet, told WCBS-TV.

In 2018, Joel put his fully-furnished Florida home in Manalapan on the market, Town & Country wrote. The singer originally purchased the property for $11.8 million in 2014, according to a listing from Zillow, and he was asking for $16.9 million.

Joel and Roderick Have an Age Difference of 33 Years

Joel and Roderick got married in an intimate ceremony on the Fourth of July in 2015. Forty people attended the surprise nuptials at his Long Island estate, People magazine wrote. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been friends with the singer for years, presided. At the time of the wedding, Roderick was pregnant with their first child, Della Rose. She was born the following month.

The couple kept Roderick’s second pregnancy a secret for the most part, announcing Roderick was expecting when she was in her third trimester.

Joel has a third daughter, 34-year-old singer Alexa Ray, who he shares with ex Christie Brinkley.

Joel occasionally shares photos of his three daughters on Instagram, with his most recent posts being two Happy Birthday videos from Della and Remy on May 9.

Last year, his two daughters–Ray and Della–joined him on stage at Madison Square Garden to sing to him for this 70th birthday, TMZ reported, since his scheduled concert coincided with his birthday. The sisters are 30 years apart.

