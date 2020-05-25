BJ’s & Sam’s Club Memorial Day Hours 2020: Are They Open or Closed?

Sam’s Club is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re looking to snag some last-minute holiday deals, you’re in luck. However, the store closes early – at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. – so if you’ve got some shopping to do this Monday, we suggest doing it earlier in the day. According to My BJ’s Wholesale, BJ’s is also OPEN on Memorial Day 2020.

Although both stores are open on Memorial Day, we always recommend checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have shortened (and in some cases lengthened) their regular hours, so it’s always a good idea to call ahead in case they’ve changed. To find a Sam’s Club near you, the grocery chain’s store directory can be found here. A store locator for BJ’s is available here.

Sam’s Club is offering a plethora of Memorial Day deals this year, on everything from patio furniture to yard supplies, gardening tools, kitchen appliances and much, much more. Click here for Sam’s Club Memorial Day offers, but note that the deals may vary depending on your location. You can find BJ’s offers here.

Keep reading for details on both BJ’s and Sam’s Club’s holiday hours of operation and their updated COVID-19 shopping schedules:

Sam’s Club Has Reduced Hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day Each Year

According to the store’s website, Sam’s Club only closes for four federal holidays each year, but has reduced hours on certain holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. The store closes at 6 p.m. on each of the three holidays listed above, and has extended shopping hours during the holiday season in November and December.

You can check out the Sam’s Club holiday schedule below, courtesy of Holiday Shopping Hours. However, it’s worth nothing that the holiday schedule is subject to change depending on your location, so we always recommend contacting your local store before you make a trip.

New Year’s Day (January 1) – CLOSED

Martin Luther King Day (January 20) – Regular Hours

President’s Day (February 17) – Regular Hours

Easter Sunday (April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (July 4) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Columbus Day (October 12) – Regular Hours

Veterans Day (November 11) – Regular Hours

Thanksgiving (November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Day (December 25) – CLOSED

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, “stores may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays. Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days. Of course, the exception is on Black Friday when most stores open early and/or close late! To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Sam’s Club holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday shopping!”

BJ’s has a similar holiday schedule, although the store is OPEN on New Year’s Day each year. Shoppers also have extended shopping hours to look forward to during the holiday season, including November and December. Otherwise the chain typically closes on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter each year.

Both Stores Have Adjusted Their Hours of Operation Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Sam’s Club announced an adjusted schedule for business hours due to the coronavirus epidemic still sweeping the globe. The website reads, “Starting Tuesday, 03/17/2020, all Sam’s Club locations will open at 9 a.m and close at 8 p.m. Early Shopping is temporarily unavailable.” It’s worth noting that the fuel, tire and battery, and optical centers are all temporarily closed and/or have adjusted hours at this time as well. For a full rundown of the new hours, click here.

However, the store is offering “Hero Hours” for healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Sunday, healthcare workers can shop without a membership at Sam’s Club. “Identification is not required and we ask that other members be respectful of those front-line workers during this time,” the website states. “All shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time.”

The store is also offering senior-specific shopping times, called the “Senior Concierge,” for the elderly and disabled. “Seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems can shop every Tuesday and Thursday, from 7 am to 9 am (including pharmacy and optical),” the site reads.

Meanwhile, BJ’s is offering similar shopping hours for first responders and healthcare workers on Sunday morning, although the store calls it “Appreciation Hour” instead of “Hero Hours.” The wholesale chain also has designated senior shopping hours every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“To support our first responders and healthcare workers, BJ’s has begun hosting an ‘Appreciation Hour’ every Sunday morning, from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 am.,” BJ’s website states. “During this hour, all BJ’s locations are opened exclusively to our frontline heroes. They are free to take advantage of BJ’s low prices (without a membership) or can choose to accept a free, complimentary four-month membership. Eligible shoppers can sign up for this offer at the Club’s Membership Desk by showing a badge or ID that identifies them as first responders or healthcare workers.”

