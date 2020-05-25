Bob Evans’ Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Bob Evans is still serving up family favorites this Memorial Day, so if you’re in the mood for some breakfast biscuits or some comfort food, you’re in luck.

Most Bob Evans locations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check your local store to verify the hours and what dining options are being offered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bob Evans Is Serving Up Its Menu Favorites This Memorial Day & Some Dining Rooms Are Open

Bob Evans is beginning to reopen its dining rooms in areas where COVID-19 mitigation efforts allow dine-in services. Bob Evans restaurants announced on The Farm Post blog that some of its locations would be reopening to dine in. Check the Bob Evans store locator to see what your local Bob Evans is offering.

“We’ve all shared the experience of staying at home as the nation works to lessen the impact of Covid-19. With states beginning to announce plans on slowly reopening, there are many things to consider of what the new normal will look like for everyone,” the blog post says. “At Bob Evans Restaurants, we’re taking precautions to adhere to social distancing guidelines, going above and beyond with cleaning and safety procedures and making it easy to get you your favorite meals while protecting you and our employees.”

Even if your Bob Evans’ dining room is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are still open for take-out, and some locations are offering delivery with a $15 minimum purchase.

You can buy all your favorite Bob Evans menu items. Some of their featured breakfast items include The Whole Hog, which includes bacon, sausage patties, sausage links, hickory-smoked ham, eggs, a hotcake and one slice of brioche French toast, plus home fries or hash browns. The new Three Meat & Cheese Omelet includes bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes and onions, plus hash browns or home fries and biscuits. If you’d like Bob Evans for dinner, the seafood platter includes fried shrimp, clam strips and flounder plus two sides and dinner roles.

Bob Evans is now offering three-course family meals, which include soup, salad, entrees and dessert starting at $29.99. Check them out here. See the full menu here. You can order takeout or delivery here.

Bob Evans Is Sharing Recipes to Make Bob Evans at Home

Have a few leftover biscuits after your meal? Try out our favorite biscuit slider recipes over at The Farm Post: https://t.co/l0zRI5iIWj pic.twitter.com/kZb0kiJDw3 — Bob Evans (@BobEvansFarms) May 20, 2020

If you’ve got some leftover biscuits from your most recent Bob Evans experience, you can use it to amp up your next breakfast or lunch and make one of your favorite Bob Evans breakfast sandwiches at home.

“Biscuits are undeniably the secret superheroes of a Bob Evans breakfast,” The Farm Post blog says. “The next time you place an order for Bob Evans delivery, do yourself a favor and get an extra 6-pack of biscuits and put together a few of our favorite slider recipes.”

Their recipes include the BBQ Chicken Slider, the Strawberry Biscuit Slider, or the Breakfast 2.0 Slider. The blog also shares tips on how to store biscuits to keep them fresh.

“Get creative! There are hundreds of different ways to mix and match toppings,” the post said. “Just wrap your sliders in wax paper, pop them in the fridge and reheat them for tasty snacks throughout the week!”

