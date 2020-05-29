Bob Kulick Dead: Legendary Guitarist & Brother of Kiss Guitarist Bruce Kulick, Dies at 70

Bob Kulick, the legendary guitarist and older brother of Kiss lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, has died at the age of 70. Kulick performed with W.A.S.P, Alice Cooper and was a session musician with Kiss during his career.

Bruce Kulick broke the news of his older brother’s death in a Facebook post on the afternoon of May 29. Bruce Kulick wrote:

I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time.

Kulick played guitar on the Kiss albums, Alive II in 1977, Unmasked in 1980 and Killers in 1982. His younger brother would go on to join the band full time in 1984. In 2004, Kulick won a Grammy award for his production on Motorhead’s “Whiplash.” According to his Facebook page, Kulick was living in Las Vegas at the time of his death.

Kulick Was Last in the News in 2019 When He Accused His Brother of ‘Backstabbing’ Him With Regard to Kiss Merchandise

In November 2019, Kulick openly accused his brother of “backstabbing” in an Instagram post over Kiss merchandise. Kulick said that in addition to his brother, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Don McGhee were the “culprits” behind the alleged misconduct. Kulick said that his brother had taken out a restraining order against him.

Kulick wrote in part:

The photos below are merchandise items currently being sold by Kiss Army Merchandise with permission from my brother Bruce Kulick only. I have not given my permission for this and have not been accounted to or paid for merchandise sole bearing my name, and photos with my likeness. This is called copyright infringement and an indication to all of you as to where my backstabbing brother Bruce is in all this! Disgraceful, uncalled for and a situation that will be answered in time!

Kulick Co-Wrote WWE Superstar Triple H’s Theme Music

Kulick co-wrote WWE superstar Triple H’s theme music, “The Game,” alongside Motorhead, according to his official website. His website bio also details the fact that Kulick been a part of “14 platinum or gold records.” The other artists that Kulick has served as studio guitarist for Lou Reed, Michael Bolton, Meat Loaf and Diana Ross.

Kulick also wrote the theme song for Steven Seagal’s TV show True Justice.

