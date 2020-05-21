Lil Bow Wow Is the Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’

This is the night fans of The Masked Singer were waiting for. Bow Wow was unmasked as The Frog on Wednesday’s finale.

Bow Wow was the first of the finalist kicked off on the finale. While two of the judges had guessed that it was the “Let Me Hold You” rapper, other final guesses were Lil’ Romeo, Kid Cudi by Ken Jeong and MC Hammer, though host Nick Cannon chastised Nicole Scherzinger for her guess.

Night Angel won Season 3, with The Turtle, who turned out to be Jesse McCartney, came in second place.

Once Bow Wow was confirmed to be The Frog, fans flocked to his Instagram page, where they flooded his posts with frog emojis. The rapper didn’t immediately issue a statement after the finale, but he has talked about releasing new music with Omarion.

He was supposed to go on tour with Omarion, but it was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m over it man at this point,” Bow Wow wrote about the tour being rescheduled for 2021 on May 18. “Such a fucking bummer man. Moment was taken right from me and O to give yall something magical but no matter what YALL GONE SEE US IN ACTION!”

Bow Wow Danced His Way Into the Judges Hearts

The Frog was one of the most beloved performers by the four judges, wowing them from week-to-week. His upbeat performances routinely got everyone out of their seats while he performed hits like “In Da Club” by 50 Cent, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and “Jump” by Kriss Kross–to name a few.

Singer Jackie Evancho, who was unmasked as The Kitty earlier in the season, hinted she was sent home early because she didn’t energize the audience the way other performers (like The Frog) did. “I think it could have been that I didn’t have a really good song that hyped up the audience, got them excited,” Evancho told Entertainment Weekly. “I think ultimately, that’s why I got kicked off. If I had a different song, I probably would have still been on the show.”

What Clues Did The Frog Leave Behind?

Frog Performs "In Da Club" By 50 Cent | MUSIC OF FOXFrog performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent on season three of THE MASKED SINGER. Subscribe now for more Music Of FOX clips: ‪https://fox.tv/SubscribeMusicOfFOX Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Frog Performs "In Da Club" By 50 Cent | MUSIC OF FOX https://www.youtube.com/c/MusicofFOX #AtHomeWith #TheMaskedSinger #MusicOfFOX 2020-05-19T17:59:46Z

The Frog has left multiple clues throughout the season, with one of the main recurring ones being basketball. Good Housekeeping has rounded up some of the most common clues, which include The Frog saying he “leaped to stardom as fast as a lightning bolt” when he was young.

The Frog has left more clues, like a $106 bill and a flyer for the 1996 Olympic games. More, The Frog has talked said the words “jump,” “face-off” and “hopping.” In an interesting clue that got the judges attention, the letters “CSI” appeared on a typewriter and there was a Hollywood Walk of Fame tile that included a price tag for $19.

To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

