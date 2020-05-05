Bravo’s ‘Camp Getaway’ Location, Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Bravo’s latest reality TV series is Camp Getaway, a show that follows the drama and schemes of the cast at a summer camp for adults. During the week, the camp is for kids, but come Thursday night, the adults roll in for two days of woodsy debauchery.

Here’s what you need to know about the location, cast, and first couple of episodes. Be warned of light spoilers.

Camp Getaway’s Location

Your First Look at Camp Getaway | "It's Like the Opposite of Adulting" | Premiere April 6 @ 10/9cWhen the campers are all adults and the booze flows freely, it's a 24/7 party in the woods. But can the counselors keep up when the campers are calling the shots? ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Stream Bravo Anytime: https://bravo.app.link/Bravo-YT ►► Watch Camp Getaway on Bravo! # FOLLOW CAMP GETAWAY ON SOCIAL Official Site: https://www.bravotv.com/camp-getaway Full Episodes & Clips: https://www.bravotv.com/camp-getaway/videos ABOUT CAMP GETAWAY: Located in the idyllic Berkshire Mountains of Kent, Connecticut lies “Camp Getaway,” a 300-acre playground where adults can relax, party and everything in between. The backbone of the adventure resort is the weekend crew that works tirelessly to tend to the campers’ every need. From organizing sporting events to coordinating parties that never end, the staff and counselors are what make “Camp Getaway” so special. Though the counselors are there to work, there is no lack of distraction. Between the plethora of activities, endless guests to flirt with, and bottomless mimosas on tap — they still find time to have a little summer fun. Cast: David Schreiber Claire Sorrels Adam Mizrahi Monica O'Neal Gavin Stewart Glen North Neely Fortune Nile Lundgren Randall Klein Sophia D'Angelo GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” #realhousewivesofnewjersey #rhonj #bravotv 2020-03-06T16:00:06.000Z

The camp where Camp Getaway takes place is located outside Kent, Connecticut in the Berkshire Mountains, about a two-hour drive northeast of New York City. Camp owner David Schreiber purchased the camp in 2012 with the intention of creating adult camping events. He and his wife Gayle have owned and operated a different summer camp that was strictly for children for about 10 years before he launched Camp Getaway.

The basic weekend getaway costs $489 for early registration and $569 for regular registration, which includes air-conditioned cabins with housekeeping services, prepared meals, a plethora of fun outdoor activities, and, of course, plenty of alcohol. The weekends sometimes have a theme. In the summer of 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic may have put the kibosh on summer camp), the themes are “Generation X Weekend,” “Sports, Fun & Adventure,” “Young Professionals,” “GLAMP Out LGBTQ Weekend,” and “Camp John Waters,” in addition to the regular adventure weekends.

Incidentally, the John Waters weekend is actually hosted by director John Waters (Hairspray, Cry-Baby). The 2020 weekend is apparently the fourth annual John Waters weekend and this year features guest counselors Kathleen Turner, Patricia Hearst, and Mink Stole.

The Cast

In addition to David the camp owner, the head staff includes Claire Sorrels, the senior director, and David’s right-hand woman. She sets high standards and is all about tough love. The staff members all have regular jobs in the city during the week and they include:

Monica O’Neal: This renowned psychologist started out as a guest at Camp Getaway, but has since been hired as the social director. Smart, funny, and unfiltered, no subject is off the table for Monica, a quality that makes her a camp favorite with guests and staff…though it rubs a few the wrong way.

Adam Mizrahi: This senior social coordinator has been working at Camp Getaway for three years. He constantly seeks thrills – whether hiking, diving, or finding a romantic prospect. Adam leads several activities at camp but is often spotted organizing drinking games for the guests.

Gavin Stewart: This NYC accountant is a youth basketball coach who is fresh out of a romantic relationship. His confidence, optimistic outlook, and great reputation make him the ultimate package for anyone looking for a summer fling.

Glen North: This musical theater performer is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to performing, personal training, dancing, and everything in between. He lives authentically and encourages others to do the same. This summer, Glen is looking to share his passion for the arts while searching for romance at Camp Getaway.

Neely Fortune: As an Activity Coordinator with many interests and passions, she always strives to bring her bubbly, positive energy to the guests. This ex-beauty queen turned survival skills teacher won’t diminish her big personality to appease anyone.

Nile Lundgren: Originally from Connecticut, Nile went to the school only half of a mile away from Camp Getaway, so he is eager to return home. Today Nile is New York City-based and works during the week as a real estate broker. He’s new to the Camp Getaway team and thinks the adults-only camp is just what he needs to escape the real world and return to his roots.

Randall Klein: On the weekends, she’s ready to take a break from her true passion of being an educator to escape the big city and provide Camp Getaway campers with a memorable weekend… and of course, some carefree flirting. She is ready for some summer sun, summer fun, and perhaps to meet the one!

Sophia D’Angelo: Business owner, southern belle, and self-confessed perfectionist, Sophia D’Angelo is a picture-perfect Event Coordinator at Camp Getaway. Her personality and sweet smile are infectious to even the most hard-shelled city folk. During the week, Sophia is the founder and CEO of an Experiential Marketing company, but on the weekend Sophia comes to Camp Getaway to escape her 80-hour workweek in search of some lighthearted fun.

Premiere Spoilers

In the premiere, David informs the staff, “If somebody comes into this job thinking it’s easy, they’re going to be in for a very rude awakening. One out of every two won’t make it through the summer.”

David, Claire, and Monica also all say that it’s David’s year to “put up or shut up.” He’s been promoted to a mentorship role for the social coordinators, so it’s time for him to show some maturity as a staff member.

Then later, Neely and Claire butt heads over the cake at the Saturday night party, and Claire, being a head staff member, gives Neely quite the dressing down. Later, Claire and David say that this is Neely’s first chance. If she disobeys an order again, it will show she hasn’t learned anything and she’ll be gone.

Camp Getaway airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Camp Getaway’ Online