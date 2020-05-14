Are Brie Bella and Husband Daniel Bryan Still Together?

On this season of Total Bellas, Brie Bella’s marriage to her husband Daniel Bryan has been a major storyline, with conflict between the couple set to reach a head during the show’s May 14 episode.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Bella vs. Bella,” teases that “Nicole reveals she might be pregnant with Artem’s baby. Brie and Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point. Nicole’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.”

In spite of Bella and Bryan’s marriage reaching a “breaking point” on the reality show, the couple are still very much together and have not gotten a divorce.

Brie Said She Didn’t Realize Her Marriage Was ‘In Trouble’ Until Watching It on ‘Total Bellas’ Season 5

If you’re surprised that marital troubles and hints at possible divorce have been a major part of Total Bellas season 5, you’re not alone. Brie Bella said that even she wasn’t expecting those themes to play out so prominently.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Brie Bella admitted that she didn’t realize how much of her marriage would be exposed and explored on season 5 of Total Bellas back when they were filming it. She said “It’s funny because I didn’t think this season we were going to delve into my marriage… and I realised actually how in trouble my marriage was.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_n9xu2hmN_/

While she pointed out that her second pregnancy is proof that everything is good now in her relationship with Bryan, she said that part of the speed bump in their marriage was becoming parents. She told Daily Mail “Our daughter [two-year-old Birdie] and our careers became our number one priority, and we just stopped evolving together.”

Opening up further to the outlet, Bella admitted that a major positive turning point in her relationship with her husband was a conversation that he initiated. She explained that “Bryan said our marriage was so off-track and that we’re just coasting, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is not what it’s supposed to be like, and if we don’t work on it, it’s going to come to an end.” Continuing, she added “So you see Bryan and I this season working on our marriage, and knowing that it does have to come first and you do have to put in effort, especially when a child is involved. I’m definitely learning how to balance motherhood, a career and being a wife. It’s tough, but obviously I’ve got this big baby bump so things are now good. But you still worry, you know?”

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Have Been Married Since 2014

After 3 years of dating, Daniel proposed to Brie in 2013. Gushing about the engagement, E! News, “I have never in my life seen him so nervous. I’ve been by him when he’s gone out for WrestleMania and some really big things. He got really, really nervous and he started talking about how long we’ve been together. He got down on one knee and compared our love. He said he’ll love me forever like the ocean goes on.” She continued, adding “When you’re older, the things you tell your group of friends is about how your husband proposed, how your wedding went and the birth of your children. I’m happy that the world gets to see the moment I’ll be talking about for the rest of my life.”

The two were married in 2014 and had their first child, Birdie, in 2017.

In an interview with Health Magazine in December 2019, Bella revealed that she and Daniel struggled to get pregnant with their second child. She said “We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant. I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it’s not a great time to have another baby.”

Tune in to new episodes of Total Bellas season 5, Thursday nights at 9/8c on E!

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?