Cady Groves Dead: Pop & Country Singer Dies at 30: Report

Country and pop singer Cady Groves has died at the age of 30, according to her brother. The news was revealed on the Twitter account of Cady Groves’ brother, Cody Groves, on May 3. He tweeted, “[Cady Groves] has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with [Kelly Groves] and Casey [Groves].”

Kelly and Casey Groves are Cady and Cody’s late siblings.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Groves’ cause of death and date of death have not been revealed. Heavy reached out to Groves’ management but did not immediately hear back.

The singer was born on July 30, 1989. Groves’ music has been streamed millions of times on Spotify. She is known for such songs as “This Little Girl,” “Crying Games,” “Whiskey and Wine,” “We’re the Sh!t” and “Love Actually.”

According to a Facebook post by Cody Groves, he does not have much information on the death, and he is heading to Nashville, where Groves was living.

This story is still developing and the article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cady Groves Last Posted on Social Media on April 23

The last time Groves posted on social media was on April 23, when she shared multiple videos of herself in her home in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb in Nashville. The post was “a short film on what quarantine day 967 has been like” for the singer.

Fans React to Cody Groves’ Tweet About Cady Groves’ Apparent Passing

After Cody tweeted about Cady’s apparent passing, fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the singer. One fan tweeted:

im so devastated to hear about the passing of cady groves. I feel so lucky to have grow up with her beautiful music and to carry it with me from time to time even in present day was always a comfort. my heart absolutely hurts on this day. — peach scone 🍑 (@brittnee_thayer) May 3, 2020

Another fan tweeted:

Cady Groves was a HUGE part of my life growing up and I’m so devastated to hear that she has passed away. Both of these screen shots are from 2013, and I can still remember the excitement I felt, she still follows me now in 2020. She was such an inspiration to me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rh9rr6f672 — 𝕝𝕖𝕩𝕚𝕖 ☾ (@_lexierenee) May 3, 2020

One fan posted:

I used to watch this badly lit video of Cady Groves covering You Oughtta Know 90000 times in a row bc it was one of the best covers of that song I had ever heard and I wish it was still up on YouTube so i could watch it again :( RIP Queen — Rach w/the (1) leg 🗿 (@heartattckmaine) May 3, 2020

