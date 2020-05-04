Cady Groves Posts About Anxiety & Feeling Alone on Instagram Before Death

Singer Cady Groves posted about suffering with anxiety and feeling alone on Instagram before her death. She was 30 years old. Her family said she died from natural causes.

In the weeks before she died, Groves took to social media where she talked about struggling during isolation. She said she didn’t have television and was trying to read and was focusing on working out at home while the gym was closed.

Cady Groves Wrote on Instagram That Her Mental Health Was ‘Awful’ Some Days

On April 15, she posted a lengthy message where she talked about her mental health. Within the span of three weeks, Groves wrote she only left her house three times to take a drive so she wouldn’t go “insane.”

“I don’t have a television, so I’ve had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville,” the “This Little Girl” singer wrote. “Some days my mental health is AWFUL.”

Groves said she was afraid while isolating during the global coronavirus pandemic. “I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through. Some days are better,” the singer said. “I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together.”

In the last part of her post, Groves offered advice for anyone who was struggling. “It’s okay to be scared and to have days where you just cry and wear your hair in a bun and don’t change out of your pajamas,” she wrote. “But it’s also okay to take it day by day-like I did today-and have hope. My heart is with you all.”

Cady Groves’ Management Asked Fans to Not Speculate About Her Death

Groves’ management team issued a statement on May 4 where they confirmed her death. They said foul play was not suspected and her family wanted everyone to know that she loved music, cooking and tacos.

“As her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family requests fans refrain from speculation. Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them,” the statement said. “It is hoped the EP she was slated to release this summer will be available soon.”

On May 3, Cady Groves’ brother, Cody Groves, announced her passing. “The medical examiner has completed the autopsy and confirmed there was no indication of foul play or self harm,” he wrote. “Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.”

He added: “She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.” Cody Groves urged people not to spread false information, and added that the singer was looking forward to releasing new music.

Groves had more than 108,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. She was best known for songs like “This Little Girl,” which had more than 12 million streams and “Crying Game,” which had nearly 1.5 million streams.

READ NEXT: Did Singer Cady Groves Have a Boyfriend?