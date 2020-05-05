Caesar & Maria 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together Today?

Caesar and Maria, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, had one of the most talked-about storylines of the season, since fans believed Maria was scamming Caesar from the very beginning. Caesar sadly attempted to meet up with Maria on several occasions, and she ghosted him every time; the reality star had sent her upwards of $40,000 over the years, without ever meeting his long distance girlfriend in person.

Caesar is featured on the new spinoff miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers will get a chance to catch up with the nail technician as he continues to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic; his episode airs on May 4, where he will give fans an update on his love life today.

So what’s going on with Caesar and Maria these days? Are they still dating, or did Caesar finally realize she wasn’t interested in the sort of commitment he was looking for and kick her to the curb? Here’s what we know about the reality stars today, but be warned: some spoilers on Caesar and Maria’s relationship ahead!:

Caesar & Maria Broke Up For Good in August 2019

Caesar and Maria are no longer together today, to the surprise of nobody. During his episode of Self-Quarantined, Caesar explains that the two broke up for good shortly after Season 3 finished filming, in August 2019.

According to the reality star, he decided to fly back to Ukraine one last time to get some answers from Maria, and she surprisingly met up with him for lunch. However, shortly after he flew back to the U.S., she deleted all of the pictures that the two had taken together, which was Caesar’s last straw.

“We took some pictures together, but for some reason they got erased,” he said after the producer asked if they documented his trip to Ukraine. “I didn’t know the pictures were gone until after I got on the plane.” He adds, “Now we’re over and that’s it. I’m just trying to keep busy with my life as much as I can.”

The two were in an online relationship for over five years, so it was hard for him to get over Maria. However, she appears to be a distant memory now, as Caesar introduces his new girlfriend to viewers during the May 4 episode – a woman named Aya, who lives in New Orleans. The two met online and have had several video-chat dates, although their attempts to meet up in person were cut short by the coronavirus.

Caesar is Focusing on His Fitness & Maria Did a Modeling Photoshoot With Jesse Meester

Caesar has been focusing on his health and fitness over the last few months and frequently posts workout videos on his Instagram page. He often partakes in social media challenges involving fitness and frequently interacts with his 114 thousand followers, his fellow 90 Day cast members, and his closest friends and family.

Meanwhile, Maria is pretty quiet on Instagram, although she does occasionally post a selfie or two. She was spotted doing a photoshoot with 90 Day star Jesse Meester late last year, although the two insist that they are just close friends and definitely not dating.

“On this photo it seems that we are looking for a guy who offered us weed and Viagra,” Maria captioned the photo of the two posing on a large rock. “It was amazing day, and I’m happy that I met you in real life. Thank you for talking to me, and sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate it.”

You can catch Caesar on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

