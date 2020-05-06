Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Call It Quits After 2 Years

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, one of Hollywood’s most favorite power couples has decided to break up. According to People, the supermodel and the actress parted ways back in April as “the relationship had just run its course,” a source said.

Rumors that Delevingne and Benson were dating first started flying around after they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018. The couple met while filming the movie, Her Smell, and after being spotted being romantic together in London, a month later, Benson confirmed the rumors on Instagram.

Benson commented “mine” on one of the model’s photo and they’ve been seemingly going strong ever since.

Delevingne, 27, and Benson, 30, have not been seen quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, Delevingne has been hanging out with friends like fellow model Kaia Gerber, actress Margaret Qualley, and her sister, Rainey Qualley.

