Catelynn Lowell Job: What Does She Do For a Living?

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is one of the original moms on the series, starting with the show when it was 16 and Pregnant. But besides being a reality TV star, what else does Lowell do?

On this season of the docu-series, Lowell is trying to find her career path. She was thinking about being a veterinary technician since she’s always loved animals. The mother-of-two (she gave daughter Carly up for adoption when she was a teenager) never went to college, but has been thinking about her future since her mental health has been doing well. After visiting with a veterinary technician, and finding out how much school was required, Lowell wasn’t sure if that was the right move for her. But she’s still working on her finding her career.

Lowell Has a New Potential Job on the Horizon

On Tuesday night’s episode, Lowell meets with the founders of Little Spoon, a company that delivers organic baby food to busy parents. Lowell had been making daughter Vaeda’s baby food herself and found Little Spoon to be a great alternative.

Lowell posted about feeding a broccoli spinach meal from Little Spoon to Vaeda in January. “Well her first @littlespoon meal was a hit! She loved it!!” she wrote. “If you have been thinking about trying @littlespoon my followers can get 50% off the first order!” The Teen Mom OG star wondered if a potential partnership with the company would be in her future on Tuesday’s episode.

On their website, Little Spoon says they want to provide quality nutrition to everyone.

We couldn’t believe that when it comes to feeding your baby, you can either spend the time making (and cleaning up!) food yourself, or buy highly-processed jars and pouches from the store. Quality nutrition should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we created Little Spoon, a comprehensive nutrition solution to give you the peace of mind you’re feeding not just the best food, but the right food and (hopefully) make your life just a bit easier.

Lowell and Her Husband Started a Clothing Line

Aside from the possible collaboration and her gig on Teen Mom OG, Lowell is also the founder of Tierra Reign, a clothing line for children. When their daughter Nova was born in 2015, she and her husband didn’t like the selection of baby and children’s clothes and wanted something more sophisticated.

“They didn’t understand why it was so difficult to find children’s clothing with just as much unique styling as adult clothing,” the About Me page on Tierra Reign explains. “They couldn’t comprehend why every garment tag said it was made in every other country besides the U.S. So they came together with a mission: To produce high-quality children’s clothing with unique, edgy styles.”

Lowell previously said that husband Tyler Baltierra would be taking the lead on the clothing line while she figures out what she wants to do next. Aside from getting into fashion, the couple has also written a book together, called Conquering Chaos.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Tyler Batlierra’s Job: What Does He Do for a Living?