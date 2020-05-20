‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 8

On the last episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, Jenna Compono earned her red skull in an edge-of-your-seat challenge against Tori Deal. After his fiancee’s elimination, Jordan Wiseley vowed revenge for Tori’s ouster. But it’s a guys’ elimination week and there are two men going home because this episode is a double-elimination.

To find out what happens and who gets eliminated this week, follow along with our live recap but be warned of spoilers. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

8:00 — When we last left the intrepid Challenge participants, Jenna Compono chose to stay in the game even though her boyfriend, Zach Nichols, was haranguing her to quit and come home so he could yell at her about some nonexistent cheating.

So she put herself in the elimination and beat Tori Deal by the skin of her teeth. Tori’s fiance, Jordan Wiseley, is now on the warpath.

8:05 — Jordan vows to get a red skull as soon as possible because he has no reason to be there without Tori, so he needs to know he can participate in the final. Wes Bergmann, meanwhile, says Jordan has to go, so perhaps this is the week of a Jordan-Wes showdown in the arena?

Meanwhile, Stephen Bear and Kailah Casillas are just openly making out all over the place. She is also ready to get Nelson Thomas’ butt into the elimination battle after he was such a jerk to her.

8:10 — Challenge time. This week, the challenge is called “Decontamination” and they’ll compete as individuals. The challenge involves racing through foam where they have to look through a window to get a sequence of flashing lights. They then must place their colored discs in the order. There will be three rounds. The fastest man and woman win and are the first two Tribunal members.

But after explaining how the challenge works, host T.J. Lavin reveals that it’s a double elimination week, which means there are two red skulls and two eliminees. Juicy!

You know, foam parties looked a whole lot different back in my day… #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/tzGz8DbZca — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 21, 2020

8:15 — Round 1 is Josh Martinez, Mattie Breaux, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Kaycee Clark, Jenny West, Cory Wharton, and Wes. Mattie, Cory, and Swaggy work together to divide up the sequence, but it doesn’t matter — Wes still wins this round. Mattie comes in second.

Round 2 is Dee Nguyen, Rogan O’Connor, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Melissa Reeves, Bayleigh Dayton, Jenna, and Nelson, whose strategy is to wait in the foam until people have a lot of colors stacked up and then just have to do the final five colors. But Fessy gets his stack first and wins that round for the guys. Then Dee wins for the women.

8:25 — Round 3 is Nany Gonzalez, Kyle Christie, Aneesa Ferreira, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Bear, Bananas, Jordan, and Kailah. Aneesa, Bear, Kailah, and Nany are working to get Kailah into the Tribunal so that she can protect Bear.

Bananas wins for the guys this round because he kind of found a way to cheat. At the end of the flashing lights, he could see a reflection of the lights, so he could get the sequence without going through the foam. Sneaky. It’s no surprise that he wins. Big T wins for the girls.

