‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Elimination Spoilers for Episode 9

When we last saw the intrepid Challenge: Total Madness contestants, it was a guys’ elimination week and it was a double elimination week. Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat faced off against Jordan Wiseley and emerged victorious, sending Jordan home in the first elimination.

Then Stephen Bear faced off with Nelson Thomas and Thomas won, sending Bear home — much to the dismay of Kailah Casillas. But the bigger piece of drama that happened was that during the elimination battles, Josh Martinez got hip to Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton’s secret alliance with Wes Bergmann, something that made him really angry because he thought the newbies and Big Brother alums might stick together against the veterans.

This week, it’s the “Tunnel Rats” challenge and Josh and Swaggy C might get into an actual fight. To find out what happens and who gets eliminated this week, follow along with our live recap but be warned of spoilers. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — After the elimination, Fessy, Nelson, and Cory Wharton talk about how that elimination could not have gone better for them. It has Cory champing at the bit to get his red skull. Kailah, meanwhile, is not pleased to see them preening over their victories. Josh and Nany Gonzalez talk to her about the Swaggy-Bayleigh-Wes alliance, which they are very concerned about.

Meanwhile, Swaggy tries to warn Wes about keeping everything on the down-low, but Wes dismisses it. He’s unconcerned about the “Holy Trinity” — Nany, Kailah, and Jenna Compono — ever going against him. Famous last words, Wes.

8:10 — Dee Nguyen starts worrying about Jenny West because going up against Jenny in a final is going to be tough. So she’s wondering if it’s time to throw Jenny into elimination again and see if she can eliminate Jenny before the final. Oooh, that is diabolical.

8:12 — Challenge time. Poor Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is eliminated by host T.J. Lavin before the challenge starts because of her toe injury. The challenge this week is called “Tunnel Rats,” which involves teams of four or five people dropping into a series of tunnels where there are five puzzle pieces hidden. They have to retrieve them and solve the puzzle. The team with the fastest time forms the Tribunal. Today is also a double female elimination, which means three girls will be gone by the end of this episode now that Big T is gone.

The teams are:

Team 1: Fessy, Nelson, Jenny, and Kaycee Clark.

Team 2: Kyle Christie, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Rogan O’Connor, Melissa Reeves, and Jenna.

Team 3: Cory, Bayleigh, Wes, Nany, and Dee.

Team 4: Josh, Swaggy, Kailah, Aneesa Ferreira, and Mattie Breaux.

