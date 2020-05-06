‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 6

On the last episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, Jay Starrett was sent into the elimination battle for the third time — but it looks like third time was not the charm for him, as Rogan O’Connor absolutely annihilated him on his first attempt at “Fireball.” The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Jay writhing in pain on the ground.

To find out what happens to him and who gets eliminated this week, follow along with our live recap but be warned of spoilers. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — The action, of course, picks right back up on the arena with Jay in seriously bad shape. The medical team runs out onto the field to check him out, but fortunately, Jay just got the wind knocked out of him. He decides to forge ahead with the challenge and this time, he tries to shoot the flaming ball into the basket — which is also unsuccessful. Jay never gets a basket and then it’s Rogan’s turn, but Jay weirdly keeps asking the producers what the rules are and he doesn’t remember that he’s had all three tries for his turn. It sounds like he has a concussion.

The medic comes back and examines Jay and then says he has to go to the hospital for a CT scan. So Jay has been eliminated due to not being medically cleared to continue. This means Rogan gets a red skull and he’s now the only guy in the game who has one.

8:10 — Back in the bunker, they rehash the elimination battle and Kyle Christie says Jay was arrogant and called everyone “p*ssies.” Tori Deal is surprised to hear that, but she quickly shifts gears and says she’s ready to get her red skull, so she really wants to get one ASAP.

8:13 — Stephen Bear is continuing to go after Kailah Casillas and everyone is telling her not to hook up with him, but little do they know that the two of them made out last week. Also, in case you were wondering, Bear and Kailah are not together outside of the show. Try to contain your shock.

When my crush is one of the first five people to watch my Insta story. #TheChallegne35 pic.twitter.com/rmAoS0sBLw — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 7, 2020

8:20 — Meanwhile, Jenna Compono can’t get her boyfriend, Zach Nichols, to answer her video calls, so she calls her friend Nicole to find out what’s going on. Nicole says Zach looked at Jenna’s DMs from two years ago and is freaking out about it, so he wants her to come home. Jenna says they were on a break and he saw other people too, so she’s not sure what to do. She doesn’t want to break up with him and now she’s worried that she shouldn’t have even come on The Challenge this season.

Jenna cries to Aneesa Ferreira that she wants to go home. Aneesa says privately that Zach treats Jenna “like sh*t,” so she (and all the other women) hope Jenna decides to stay.

The Barbie beast did NOT come this far to go home now. 👏 #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/q2lJdq4zLV — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 7, 2020

8:22 — Tori Deal says if she were in Jenna’s shoes, she would leave, but Tori’s fiance Jordan Wiseley says he would stay and tells Tori that she is being unfair. I’m with Jordan. Zach sounds like he sucks. But Jenna and Zach actually got engaged recently, so apparently, they worked things out.

8:25 — Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Wes Bergmann decide they need to “help” Bear win Kailah over, so they create a little love nest for the two of them. But because they are a-holes, they put pictures of Kailah and her boyfriend on the ceiling. Kailah comes in and is charmed a little bit, but then she sees the pictures and gets super mad. She throws stuff in the kitchen and says she wants to go home.

Watch out Bobby, Wes and Bananas are coming for your gig. 👯 #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/BEf57goDbM — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 7, 2020

8:30 — Bear and Kailah have it out. Bear is irritated that Wes and Bananas did this to him, while Kailah is mad that she ruined a relationship for someone who “doesn’t give a f*ck” about her. Well, you kind of did that to yourself, Kailah.

8:35 — Jenna finally gets ahold of Zach and he says she wasn’t forthcoming about who she is as a person and accuses her of cheating. She says what she does when she’s single isn’t his business. He insists she cheated and she lies about everything. Ugh, he is the worst. He won’t even listen to her, he won’t have a conversation with her — she should dump his butt. When says she’ll leave the game and he won’t say “I love you” when they’re hanging up. Ughhhh, Jenna! Be better! Have some respect for yourself.

She cries as she tells Kailah and Nany Gonzalez what happened. They tell her not to leave. Nany says when she gets home in two months, maybe he will have calmed down about it and they can talk about it then. Nany’s a smart girl.

8:38 — Meanwhile, Wes talks to Bayleigh Dayton about how this might be a good week to get her red skull because neither Jenna nor Kailah have their head in the game. It turns out Wes, Bayleigh, and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams are in a secret Kansas City alliance, but neither of his secret alliances knows about the other one. Wes is good at this game.

8:45 — Challenge time. T.J. Lavin berates them for what he has heard is going on in the bunker in regards to people wanting to quit. He asks them if anyone wants to quit and nobody speaks up. Good for you, Jenna.

This week’s challenge is called “Fast and Furious” and is inspired by the movie franchise of a similar name. The challenge will be played in pairs. The pairs will be tethered together, hanging off a speeding semi-truck and tasked with retrieving puzzle pieces that they then assemble into a puzzle. The fastest time wins, though they only have seven minutes total.

Jordan is drawn as the guy who is going twice because there is an odd number this week. The teams are Jordan & Nany, Swaggy C & Dee Nguyen, Kyle & Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Josh Martinez & Tori, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat & Jenna, Cory Wharton & Mattie Breaux, Nelson Thomas & Aneesa, Rogan & Jenny West, Bananas & Melissa Reeves, Bear & Kaycee Clark, Wes & Kailah, and Jordan & Bayleigh.

Hey Nany were you a stunt woman in your past life?? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/Am0O5dGmET — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 7, 2020

9:05 — The pairs are acting as counterweights for each other, so when one goes up, the other goes down. It’s an interesting learning curve — Jordan does really well with Nany, but most teams don’t even finish because they can’t get their puzzle pieces in time or they drop a puzzle piece. But Kaycee & Bear and Bananas & Melissa also do well. And can I also point out that Melissa is freakin’ pregnant right now on the show?!

If @TheFastSaga needs some more stunt people, we have a few contenders in mind! 💥 #F9 pic.twitter.com/IUEEk5HE8G — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 7, 2020

Afterward, Nelson is really angry at Aneesa for dropping a piece. He’s convinced she threw the challenge and he’s a real *ss about it. She is crying while she tries to tell him it was an accident, then he goes back to the group and continues to berate her in front of everyone. It’s super gross — even the rest of the guys think so. They can’t believe he’s being such a jerk to Aneesa.

8:20 — Bayleigh is also really mad at Jordan. She thinks he didn’t want to win with her, he only wanted to win with Nany. He points out that she missed a puzzle piece and had to go back down to get it and he’s right. If she hadn’t missed a piece, they may have had enough time to finish.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

