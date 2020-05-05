Chantel & Pedro 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Chantel and Pedro, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, are still together today and working on issues in their relationship as they self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two have had a rocky, uncertain relationship for the last several years, so being stuck together in the same small house has been somewhat challenging for the pair.

Both reality stars are featured on the new spinoff miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers will get a chance to catch up up Chantel, Pedro and both of their families as they remain in isolation. Here’s what we know about the two today, ahead of their premiere on Self-Quarantined:

Chantel & Pedro Document Their Lives in Isolation on Self-Quarantined

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined: Why Chantel Is ANNOYED With Pedro Amid Isolation (Exclusive)Chantel and Pedro are self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. While Pedro is content spending time with his wife and playing video games, Chantel feels frustrated and cramped inside their apartment as she continues her virtual schooling. '90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined' airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-05-04T21:00:10.000Z

Chantel and Pedro are living in a small apartment in Atlanta, and are starting to go stir-crazy as they remain in quarantine. The clip above, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight, shows the two documenting their lives in isolation as Chantel continues her nursing degree online and Pedro starts experimenting with photography.

“Pedro and I are spending a lot more quality time together,” she says in the clip above, as Pedro plays video games. “I wonder if he can hear me or if he just ignores me sometimes.” Although the two appear to be on better terms than usual with each other, Chantel admits that she wishes they had more space.

“I’m really tired of being in the house, it’s just so claustrophobic to me,” she explains. “I love my husband but I do wish I had my own space. He has his gaming station, and we never anticipated me having to move all of my studies from the school library into the home.”

The Reality Stars Are Still Working Through Issues in Their Relationship

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel and Pedro on Their Trust Issues (Exclusive)ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno on video chat about how their relationship is during quarantine. Chantel and Pedro also share their feelings about potentially doing another season of ‘The Chantel Family.’ ‘90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined,' a self-shot special featuring '90 Day Fiance' fan favorites, airs Mondays on TLC. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-04-21T17:00:56.000Z

Chantel and Pedro spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of their appearance on the show, where they explained that they are using the extra time in quarantine to work on their communication issues. Chantel told the outlet that she trusts Pedro when they’re together, but she doesn’t feel like she can trust him when he’s with his family in the Dominican Republic.

“Yeah, I trust Pedro. I trust him, the only problem that’s ever been between Pedro and I in regards to trust has happened, like, when you were in the Dominican Republic, like, around your family,’ she says in the clip above. “I trust Pedro, I just don’t trust people around him and that he’s strong enough to put his foot down for me.”

As for a future season of The Family Chantel, the reality stars told ET that they aren’t sure there will be another season, but they are open to it if TLC renews. “We’re not currently filming anything right now besides the quarantine special,” Chantel told ET. “We’re not sure if there’s anything else for us in the future, but we would like to.”

You can catch Chantel and Pedro on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Chantel & Pedro Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

