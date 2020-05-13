Cheyenne Floyd Slams ‘Idiot’ ‘Teen Mom’ Fans After Ryder’s Hospitalization

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd slammed fans who accused her of seeking attention from her ex, Cory Wharton, after daughter Ryder was hospitalized twice. At the time, he was away filming The Challenge, and couldn’t speak with his daughter except for rare phone calls.

Ryder suffers from VLCAD, or Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, a medibolic condition where the body is not able to break down some fats. Ryder was diagnosed with the disease days after she was born.

Floyd Slams Fans For Saying She Was ‘Seeking Attention’

“For everyone who keeps saying Ryder was in the hospital because I was seeking attention from Cory.. what’s wrong with you? I allow them to show when Ry is sick to bring awareness to her illness,” she tweeted on May 12. “Either then that shut the fuck up.”

The MTV reality TV star continued: “I swear some of you Teen Mom ‘fans’ are fucking idiots.” Floyd had the support of fellow Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee, who wrote back, “What she said” with clapping hand emojis in between each word.

In a response to a fan who said she lost her 17-year-old brother-in-law to VLCAD, added: “It’s a terrible condition and unfortunately people just don’t understand it.”

Wharton didn’t respond to Floyd’s tweet or fans accusing her of using their daughter for attention. The day before the episode aired, Wharton shared a preview and wrote: “Man, Ryder you’re so strong girl!”

On Tuesday’s episode, Ryder became sick while talking to Wharton. She wasn’t able to keep food down, which could be life-threatening for Ryder since her body already has difficulty breaking down certain fats to use as energy. “They’re going to start running tests and trying to figure out what exactly is wrong with her,” Floyd said. “We’re waiting for Ryder to start eating on her own and getting her IV bag put in so she can eat fluids.”

She wasn’t sure if she wanted to tell Wharton since he was competing on The Challenge. Floyd knew Wharton would be concerned if he found out about Ryder’s hospitalization and didn’t want to take his head out of the game, where $1 million is on the line.

Floyd Missed Having Wharton’s Support While He Was Away

By not telling him, Floyd felt alone. “Part of me wants to tell him, because he’s never going to understand because he’s missed these times, but I just don’t want to mess with his head,” she said. “But I could really use the help, just support.”

In a previous interview with Heavy, Floyd said she was being careful with Ryder because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have to be more cautious. Her doctors reached out and said to be careful about having her around people or bringing her out. If she does come to the store with us, they said to make sure she wears a face mask and gloves,” Floyd said. “If she does go out, I give her a bath immediately when we get home. So we’ve been really careful with her.”

Don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Cheyenne Floyd Is ‘Cautious’ with Daughter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic