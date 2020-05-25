Chili’s Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2020: Is It Open Near Me?

Chili’s is open near you this Memorial Day, 2020, and they’re making it easy to host a barbecue at home, even with many of its dine-in restaurants closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chili’s is open Monday, May 25, 2020, or Memorial Day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at most locations. Hours may vary by location, along with the requirements to follow COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Check your store’s locations and offerings here.

Even if your state has mandated closures for dine-in at your local restaurants, Chili’s has got you covered with carryout specials and Memorial Day menu deals this Memorial Day. Read on to learn more about how Chili’s can make your holiday meal easier.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chili’s Is Offering Grilling Packages To-Go for Memorial Day 2020

We got a perfect GPA (Great People in Andover). Had a great experience with an even greater ChiliHead? Let us know, below! pic.twitter.com/ueKtn1NKnw — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 17, 2020

Although things are a bit different during the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Memorial Day with some delicious food and celebrate the unofficial start of summer. Chili’s has take-home grilling packages that will make your BBQ a success this holiday, and it will give you an easy option for serving your family to a special treat. Most Chili’s locations are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day. Check your store’s locations and offerings here.

Chili’s is offering a huge special this Memorial Day. You can order a non-alcoholic beverage, entree and appetizer for just $10, only on Memorial Day 2020. Read more about the offer here and place your order. The entrees include Bacon, Chicken & Ranch Quesadillas, Chicken Crispers and a Half-Order of Baby Back Ribs. Appetizers include soup, salad, chips and salsa.

“Let us do the grilling for Memorial Day,” Chili’s writes on its website. “Our famous Half Order of Baby Back Ribs are available on our 3 for $10 menu in the spirit of Memorial Day. This 3 for $10 special includes a non-alcoholic beverage and a starter. Starters include selected soups, salads or chips & salsa. Order any way you like – dine-in, delivery, curbside or takeout! Available 5/25 only.”

The Chili’s Memorial Day Menu Also Has You Covered for Your Beer Run

Great neighbors know where you hide the spare key AND when to drop off some surprise margaritas #margbomb

.

.

.

Availability may vary. Available in states where legal. Must be 21 or older to purchase. Don’t drink and drive pic.twitter.com/Ao5eVdhVTV — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 20, 2020

Chili’s is also offering take-out alcoholic beverages, and they have special deals on beer and other items. You can buy a beer for just $3, a six-pack of beer for $10, a $5 margarita, $7.50 margarita kit and $10 bottle of wine. Read more about their beverage deals here.

“Our favorite beers, wines and margaritas are now available To-Go! Food purchase must accompany alcohol order. Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Don’t drink and drive. Availability may vary. At participating locations only. Additional restrictions may apply,” Chili’s writes on its website.

The Chili’s menu includes all the standard favorites, including Big Mouth Burgers, Mix & Match Fajitas, Chicken Crispers and Meals for 2. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, check out the offerings on the Guiltless Grill, including Ancho Salmon, Margarita Grilled Chicken and Mango-Chile Chicken. See the full Chili’s menu here.

Chili’s is also taking special precautions for guests during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our highest priority at this time,” Chili’s writes on its website. “Following guidance from the CDC and WHO, we immediately implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment, such as tables, table top devices, menus and more. We have also updated our health & cleanliness standards to be more stringent and descriptive about our handwashing standards, social distancing practices in the To-Go areas (both inside and outside) and disinfecting frequency.”

Read more about the steps they’re taking here.

