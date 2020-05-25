Chipotle’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re wanting a burrito on Memorial Day 2020, then you might be wanting to stop by the delicious Chipotle Mexican Grill. But is Chipotle open today? The answer is yes, all locations will be open. Read on to learn more.

All Locations Are Open, But Hours May Vary

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that all locations will be open for Memorial Day. They shared: “All Chipotle restaurants will be operating during their normal hours on Memorial Day. Restaurant hours vary by location.”

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies. You can find your local Chipotle here.

The Chipotle representative also shared that Chipotle has a special promotion where customers can enjoy $1 delivery on any order of $10 or more via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com through May 31. Service fees apply. You can learn more at www.chipotle.com/offer.

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

Chipotle’s Response to the Pandemic

Chipotle shared with Heavy that the restaurant’s digital sales have grown 80.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year.

They shared:

We’ve rolled out a series of innovations to elevate the delivery and pick-up experience for our fans, including: Digital Kitchens, which feature dedicated teams and ingredient stations to prepare digital orders with care. Tamper evident packaging seals to help ensure food is untouched during delivery. A new delivery tracker in app to provide step-by-step real-time updates, so you can follow your meal from the restaurant to your location. The ability to leave special instructions for delivery drivers in the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to limit direct contact.”

Chipotle is also following industry-leading protocols that have helped prepare the restaurants for unforeseen events like the pandemic. The protocols include: “wellness checks; paid sick leave starting on the first day of employment; air treatment systems; Purell sanitizer for employees and guests; personal hygiene requirements like handwashing every hour; among others.”

Chipotle has taken extra precautions to safeguard employees and guests, including requiring masks for their employees, increasing sanitization at high-touch areas, elevating the frequency of personal hygiene requirements, and including line markers inside the restaurants that help keep guests separated by six feet.

Restaurants across the country offer to-go only options. Customers are able to order in-restaurant for takeout only, pick up directly from mobile shelves, or get delivery. You can order delivery through the website or a number of delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, or other services depending on your location.

As you can see, Chipotle has implemented numerous options to help keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic. The restaurants will be open on Memorial Day.

