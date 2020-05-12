Chris Pine Is Currently Dating Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis

ABC is paying tribute to Garry Marshall in the upcoming The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. In the special, Chris Pine will share memories of Marshall. Pine is currently dating Annabelle Wallis.

The 39-year-old actor has been in a relationship with 33-year-old Wallis since 2018 according to Us Weekly. At the time, a source said that they had kept it casual at first but then Pine “wooed her to get her attention” and they began dating.

Pine rarely talks publicly about his relationships, and Wallis has also not opened up about it much, though they have been spotted publicly together recently. In January 2014, The Hollywood Reporter profiled Pine and asked about his love life. The actor told the outlet, “That’s something that I don’t really want to talk about.”

Pine and Wallis Have Been Staying Active During the Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars are currently quarantined together, but they have been staying active and have been spotted exercising and taking walks multiple times since March 2020.

On April 22, the couple was spotted taking a walk, and Hollywood Life reported that Pine’s grey hair was on display. The couple both wore dark outfits with colorful bandanas wrapped around their faces in place of a face mask.

Earlier in April, the two were spotted out on a bike ride, and even earlier than that, they were seen taking a ride in their black Porsche Speedster. In March, the couple was spotted buying groceries together in Los Angeles.

The Couple Generally Keeps Out of The Public Eye

When Wallis was co-starring with Tom Cruise in the 2017 The Mummy remake, she told the Sydney Morning Herald that she prefers to keep her private life private.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” she said. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe.”

She continued, “I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”

Pine’s next big film is Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot. They had already completed work on the film, and it was scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020. The release of the film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however. The film is now set to release on August 14, 2020.

During the Happy Days special, Roberts joins cast members from titles such as Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries. The special airs Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC.

