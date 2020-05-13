Thibeault ‘Christian’ Stracke, Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Thibeault “Christian” Stracke is the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke. The couple was married from 2000 to 2016.

Christian Stracke is only briefly mentioned in her cast description on Bravo’s website, where she’s lauded for sitting on various boards and throwing spectacular parties.

“She was also named a Top Party Host in America, alongside Oprah and Michelle Obama, from esteemed The Salonniere for her famed star-studded soirees,” the description says.

The couple has three children together: 17-year-old daughter Porter and two sons, 15-year-old Philip and 12-year-old James. “Sutton and Christian divorced three years ago, and she is making the most of her newfound freedom,” the bio adds.

Stracke’s “freedom,” where she opened a new store and starting dating a new man, is what her storyline mostly features. Though there have been hints of Christian and his money. Real Housewives co-star and friend Lisa Rinna has hinted that Stracke’s divorce from her husband left her well of financially, with the actress gushing that Stracke is “rich” because of it. So who is Christian?

Continue reading for five fast facts about the Real Housewives star’s ex:

1. Christian and Sutton Stracke Were Childhood Friends

Their wedding announcement appeared in the New York Times, which stated that Christian Stracke worked as a strategist in Latin American currency at Deutsche Bank in New York.

Sutton, a self-proclaimed Southern debutant, met Christian at a Fine Arts High School in Augusta, the New York Times wrote. His mother, Claire Stracke, taught Spanish at the school.

After graduating from the University of Chicago, Christian volunteered in the Peace Corps from 1992 to 1994, teaching techniques for tree planting and anti-erosion in Oumm El Khezz, Mauritania, on the outskirts of the Sahara Desert, the Times wrote.

2. Christian Is a Private Person

While Sutton is happy to share updates about her life on social media, Christian does not have a public profile. Christian does not appear to have a public Instagram or Twitter page. If he does, it might be under another name.

What is known about Christian is what he does for work. Currently, Christian works at the investment management company PIMCO. As the global head of credit research, he is in charge of real estate and corporate investments. As noted by Distractify, he’s been in the business industry for more than two decades.

Starcasm added that before he worked at PIMCO, Christian was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights. He also worked at Commerzbank Securities as the head of Latin America fixed income strategy.

3. Christian Might Be The Reason Sutton Was Demoted on ‘Real Housewives’

Why Sutton Stracke Was Demoted on ‘RHOBH’Sutton Stracke is setting the record straight. The new star on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" explained to Access Hollywood why she was demoted to "friend of" instead of being a full-time housewife on the new season, which she was originally cast on. Sutton also weighed in on all the drama that is going down between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. Plus, she revealed who she thinks is this season's "pot stirrer." » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessOnline.com/ Get More Access: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/accessonline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: http://instagram.com/accessonline Snapchat: OfficialAccess About Access: "Access" is a nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show. "Access" delivers the most comprehensive coverage of entertainment news and personalities on television, featuring in-depth celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most important events in Hollywood. Sutton Stracke Reveals Why She Was Demoted On 'RHOBH' https://www.youtube.com/AccessOnline #AccessHollywood #RHOBH #SuttonStracke 2020-04-15T23:06:56Z

Sutton being demoted to “friend of” was a shock to her cast mates and herself. Originally, Bravo had confirmed last August that she would be a cast member, but when the cast photos were released in March, Sutton was left out.

In an April interview with Access, Sutton said she “wasn’t able to film as much of my personal life as I would have liked and so it’s not the full package.”

“I think when you sign on to be a housewife it really is your whole life that you’re giving up to the audience,” she continued. “I wasn’t able to do that, but hopefully next season we’re going to get to see all aspects of my life and it’ll be all good.”

She shared that she wasn’t able to film with the three children she shares with Christian. “That was it,” she told Access. Sutton did not specifically say if Christian was the reason she was not able to film their children.

4. How Much Money Does Christian Have?

Rinna loves to gush over her friend being wealthy, confessing to Bravo TV cameras that Dolce & Gabanna makes a custom tiara for Sutton’s birthday. “What does it say about Sutton that Dolce & Gabbana make a one of a kind piece for her?” Rinna said. “It says that she’s rich, honey! She’s-a-rich!”

“And she buys couture,” Rinna continued. “And none of these other ho’s do.”

“Sutton’s ex-husband’s into hedge funds, who knows, like money stuff,” Rinna added to the Bravo cameras. “When they divorced Sutton had no idea she’d be set for life. Because there are homes, private jets and I think there’s a baseball team. Or two. Or more. I don’t know. She has a lot of fucking money.”

It’s not exactly clear how much money Christian or Sutton have. As Distractify uncovered, senior managers at PIMCO make over $200,000 per year, so he’s probably earning a similar salary.

Christian’s net worth is reportedly $2 million, though Cheatsheet wrote it could be far more.

5. Sutton Wasn’t Happy That Rinna Gloated About Her Wealth, Which She Partly Earned From Christian

Sutton wasn’t exactly thrilled to hear Rinna flaunting her wealth on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She doesn’t like talking about money she received after her divorce.

“The money part was uncomfortable. But, like me being on a [charity] board or something like that, that’s really nice,” Sutton told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on May 12. “But, I think, she’s just kind of counting me as [the] real deal. I am very uncomfortable talking about finances.”

But she wasn’t too upset. “I guess it’s a southern thing. Or it’s a my thing [to not talk about it]. I don’t know. I’m like, ‘Please, let’s just not talk about it.’ Not necessary,” she told the Daily Dish.

One of the things she likes about Rinna is her candor. “She does not bullshit. And I really like that about her. And I think there’s a part in the fall when we were all together that Lisa and I all of a sudden made a turn in our friendship, which I was surprised and really delighted by,” Sutton said.

Don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Sutton Stracke: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know