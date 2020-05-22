Christine Quinn Secretly Married Christian Richard in December

In the season two premiere of Selling Sunset on Netflix, some of the agents talk about their colleague Christine Quinn’s recent engagement to Christian Richard. Well, in the months between when the show was shot and when the second season premiered, Quinn and Richard tied the knot. Here’s what you need to know about their relationship and the big day.

They Met Through Real Estate

In the season two premiere, Mary Fitzgerald tells the other agents how Christine and Christian met — it was at work.

“He was her client. She was showing him properties. I think he was dating someone else at the time and somehow she just clicked with him and they got together,” said Fitzgerald.

Later in the season, Christine has an engagement party that features a black and red theme, complete with a live zebra. Christine’s parents and sister came, plus obviously all of her friends from the firm and her fiance, Christian, whom she called “the love of [her] life.”

At the party, Christian said of their relationship, “I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago. I absolutely fell head-over-heels in love with you … we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don’t get that too often. And I pursued her, she’s a tough catch. But here we are now. She’s amazing, she complements me perfectly we’re building an amazing life together, and I love you so much.”

They Secretly Got Married in December

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Secretly Got Married: Inside Her Gothic Winter Wonderland Wedding https://t.co/mx1vsiLS7c — People (@people) April 8, 2020

Back on December 15, 2019, the pair secretly wed in front of about 75 guests in downtown Los Angeles, Quinn recently confirmed to People. The wedding was a gothic winter wonderland, complete with black swans and the bride in a lacy black gown.

“We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever,” Quinn told the magazine, adding, “I’ve always enjoyed being bold, different, and trendsetting. I’ve always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, and I’m so happy that my dream came true.”

The dress was a custom-designed couture gown that Quinn worked with designer Galia Lahav to create. They also created a second black dress for the reception.

Now that they’ve been married several months, Quinn said they are “pushing each other forward into the best versions of ourselves while traveling the world.”

The Honeymoon Looks Like It Was Fabulous

Quinn keeps her life pretty private on Instagram, choosing only to showcase herself in a variety of beautiful settings. But shortly after the secret nuptials, she was on a trip to St. Barths, which would certainly be a warm and glamourous place to honeymoon.

From there, Quinn went on to Siem Reap, Cambodia, and Phuket, Thailand before returning home to Los Angeles, where she is currently in quarantine (along with the rest of the country). She joked in one Instagram post that the quarantine has turned “this ho into a housewife.”

Selling Sunset/i> seasons one and two are on Netflix now.

