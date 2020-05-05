Cinco de Mayo 2020 Food Freebies & Drink Specials

Happy Cinco de Mayo 2020! Many restaurants are offering food or drink specials today, even if you need to take advantage of them through curbside or delivery service during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the many food freebies and drink specials for today.

California Pizza Kitchen wants you to be able to celebrate Cinco de Mayo from home. Order the CPK’s Taco Kit and a pitcher of Fresh Agave lime margaritas with Milagro Silver Tequila. The tacos come in steak, mahi/ono, or chickens and an easy-to-follow recipe.

Chili’s is offering limited-edition Cinco de Mayo cups and to-go versions of its Presidente Margarita and the Patron Margarita today (at participating locations.) Alcohol to-go orders must be made with a food order and you must be 21 or older. The website notes: “Depending on your state’s alcohol restrictions, we’ve made our famous margaritas available either pre-mixed or in a Margarita Kit so you can celebrate safely in your home. We’ll be serving them with Limited Edition Cinco de Mayo cups, too!”

A small number of Chili’s may have their dining areas partially reopened. These will be offering $5 Cinco de Mayo dine-in drink specials.

Chipotle is offering free Queso Blanco with the promo code QUESO55 if you order through the app or online and add the order to an entree when checking out. Free delivery is extended through May 10 for any order over $10.

Chuy’s is offering a Chuy’s Top 5 Guide to Cinco so you can create your own party at home. You’re invited to try a meal kit (tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, or nachos) and order them online. Chuy’s also has margarita kits that you can order too. Or you can order a Cinco Party Kit for $20, including two Chuy’s 18 oz Texas Martini shakers and other swag (available while supplies last.)

Del Taco is offering its Taco Nights special for the entire day. You can also get $3 off an order of $15+ on Postmates.

On the Border is hosting a $25 Cinco in a Bag special today. It’s a celebration of Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo all in one. For $25, you can get 10 beef tacos, a large bowl of queso, Mexican rice, refried beans, chips, and salsa, along with branded cups.

Moe’s is offering free delivery on all orders of more than $10 through the app or website. They’re also offering a Build Your Own Taco kit for $34.99, feeding 4 to 6 people. This includes 12 flour tortillas, two proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, rice, black beans, sour cream, queso, chips, and salsa. Moe’s is also hosting a Cinco de Mayo party on Instagram Live where they’ll be giving away prizes including T-shirts, taco kits, burritos, and more.

Taco Bell is offering a Home Taco Bar that started on May 1. This comes with traditional ingredients for recreating your own favorite meal, plus recipe cards on the store’s blog.

Taco Cabana is offering frozen margaritas for $2 each today or On the Rocks by the Gallon for $34.99. These are available in strawberry, lime, and mango flavors.

TGIFriday’s is offering $5 margaritas and Long Island Iced teas to go at participating locations. You can also order family style meals to go or fresh meal kits to go at participating locations.

