When Does ‘The Clone Wars’ Finale Air? [Season 7 Episode 12 Time]

Season 7 Episode 12 of The Clone Wars drops soon, marking the finale in the much beloved Star Wars saga. If you loved the series so far, then you might want to stay up and catch the finale right as it’s available. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 12 of The Clone Wars is live on Disney Plus? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode very late tonight or any time on Monday, May 4. Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus.

‘The Clone Wars’ Series Finale Will Be Available at 3 AM Eastern on Monday, May 4

A representative from Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy that new episodes of The Clone Wars will drop each week at 12 a.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Mountain/2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern. However, Heavy has noticed that sometimes new episodes may not show up on some devices until a little later than that.

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can stream The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Heavy noticed when watching The Mandalorian live that it sometimes takes a few minutes after an episode drops for the show to actually appear on viewers’ devices. That’s why we’re including a window for when you can expect the new episodes of The Clone Wars. Typically, most viewers are able to see the new episode appear no later than 30 minutes after the official drop time, but usually even sooner than that.

You should be able to see Season 7 Episode 12 of The Clone Wars between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Monday, May 4. That’s between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mountain, and between 12:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific.

So if you’re looking for the new Clone Wars episode at 3:00 a.m. Eastern and it’s not there yet, it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. Since Disney has confirmed with Heavy that episodes are dropping at 3 a.m. Eastern, you might just have to wait a few more minutes or refresh your browser or device.

The description for Episode 12 reads: “Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.”

‘The Clone Wars’ Preview & Looking Back

You can only watch The Clone Wars on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Here’s the schedule we enjoyed this season:

Episode 1: Season Premiere – February 21

Episode 2: A Distant Echo – February 28

Episode 3: On Wings of Keeradaks – March 6

Episode 4: Unfinished Business – March 13

Episode 5: Gone with a Trace – March 20

Episode 6: Deal No Deal – March 27

Episode 7: Dangerous Debt – April 3

Episode 8: Together Again – April 10

Episode 9: Old Friends Not Forgotten – April 17

Episode 10: The Phantom Apprentice – April 24

Episode 11: Shattered – May 1

Episode 12: Victory and Death – May 4

Disney described the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

Here are videos previewing tonight’s finale:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | "The Phantom Apprentice" Clip | Disney+Ahsoka leads Republic clones to confront Maul’s forces on Mandalore, while Maul senses the impending chaos and makes a calculated play to ensure his own survival in “The Phantom Apprentice,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, April 24th on Disney+. 2020-04-21T16:00:08.000Z

Inside the Final Duel: Maul vs. Ahsoka | Star Wars: The Clone WarsDave Filoni, executive producer and supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, along with cast and crew, discuss the making of Maul and Ahsoka Tano's climactic battle on Mandalore. 2020-04-28T16:00:55.000Z

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | “Shattered” Clip | Disney+After successfully capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka plans to deliver him to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. When Order 66 is declared in the midst of her journey, her world is turned upside down. Friends become foes, and enemies become allies in “Shattered” this Friday, May 1 st , followed by the heart-pounding series finale “Victory and Death” on Monday May 4 th on Disney+. 2020-04-28T16:00:01.000Z

Fans are excited about tonight’s finale.

So, what's on Dash's Star Wars Day Agenda? – #TheCloneWars Siege of Mandalore arc rewatch and the FINALE of TCW!

– Debut episode: Behind the scenes of #TheMandalorian!

– Review of the season finale for both #TheMandalorian and TCW!

– Evening watch of #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/WXWOI3e87w — Dash (@Dash_845) May 3, 2020

Happy Star Wars day! 💖🍻 it's 4:30 in the morning and I've got nothing better to do, so guess who's gonna re-watch all 9 movies before the series finale of #TheCloneWars airs? May the Fourth be with you, y'all! pic.twitter.com/kCmiKHogTT — Eljay ᶜᶜ⁻³⁶³⁶ ₁₀₄ₜₕ ᵦₐₜₜₐₗᵢₒₙ (@matchaiza) May 3, 2020

10 hours until the season finale!!!! AHHHHHHHHHH#TheCloneWars https://t.co/mlpqkoi4y0 — Samuel Kim (@samuelkimmusic) May 3, 2020

Fans are hoping the finale will somehow set up The Mandalorian Season 2 or provide intriguing details about things that happened in Season 1.

