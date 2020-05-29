Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Break-Up: What Happened?

The Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced via Instagram on Friday that they have decided to part ways. Colton, who won Cassie over on Season 23 of ABC’s most popular reality dating show after literally jumping over a fence to be with her, have been together since March 2019.

Cassie shared the news of their split by posting a series of sweet throwback photos of the couple. She wrote, “First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives.”

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Cassie continued. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Colton announced the split by posting a black and white photo of the couple looking out toward the ocean. He wrote, “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Colton, 28, was originally a finalist on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise before being named the franchise’s leading man last year. In a surprising move, he pre-emptively ended his journey for love early by sending his two other final contestants home early, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, in order to profess his devotion to Cassie.

Afterward, Cassie, 25, explained to FOX News how The Bachelor‘s wild ending turned out to be the best thing for their real-life relationship. She said, “I think that there was a lot of pressure on us during the show to follow what the show had done in the past, but we just really had to stay true to what we felt was right for us and our relationship and stay true to ourselves. So that’s kind of why, because we didn’t want to stray from that. And honestly, it’s been so good. And it was one of the best decisions I think that we could’ve made for our relationship.”

Cassie Helped Nurse Colton Back to Health After He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Colton announced he was sick from complications due to COVID-19 on March 20. During this time, he was quarantined with Cassie at her parents‘ house in Huntington Beach, California.

The former NFL prospect announced via Instagram, “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

On April 27, he thank Cassie for being by his side throughout his sickness. He wrote:

I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together. I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well.

After Colton Relocated to Colorado Without Cassie, Fans Were Suspicious That They Might’ve Split

While the couple seemed to be going strong throughout his COVID-19 diagnosis, the last time Colton posted a picture of the couple was on April 27, when he shared a beautiful tribute on Instagram for Cassie’s 25th birthday.

Afterward, Colton started posting photos geo-tagged in Colorado, while Cassie remained in southern California. On Friday, blogger Reality Steve, who always seems to have the most up to date information on Bachelor Nation stars, shared on Twitter that he’s been inundated with questions as to whether or not the couple had broken up. He tweeted, “I don’t think this should come as a surprise to many. Especially the 50 times a day I’ve been getting asked “Have Colton and Cassie broken up?” Breakups happen. They’re never fun. Let’s just move on.”

Based on Colton and Cassie’s shared posts on their break-up, it appears as if nothing dramatic happened, but that they have simply grown apart. From late April to now, they each have been spending quality time with family and social distancing in their respective hometowns.

