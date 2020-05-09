‘The Conjuring House’ Live Stream: Time & How to Watch Online

The real-life home that inspired The Conjuring is part of a 24-7 paranormal live stream that begins Saturday, May 9. Read on to learn how to watch the live stream and what time it all begins.

The Live Stream Runs for a Week Starting Noon Eastern on Saturday

Starting around 12 p.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Pacific/11 a.m. Central) on Saturday, May 9, the live stream of “The House” will begin. It will then run for a full week, 24/7. (Note that The Dark Zone, which runs the event, said on Facebook that it will start “sometime around 5 p.m.” in the UK. This is 12 p.m. Eastern, but it also means the stream might start a little sooner or a little later.)

A free preview was hosted on Friday, May 8, but you’re going to have to pay if you want to watch the actual live stream. No, it won’t be available on YouTube for free.

The event costs $4.99 for 24 hours and $19.99 for a week, People reported. You can purchase tickets for the live stream at this link. Proceeds will be donated to COVID-19-related charities.

The stream is being run by The Dark Zone. The site notes that in order to watch the live stream, you must sign up after hitting the Buy button. Enter an email and password as your login and then enter your credit card information to pay. Every time you want to watch again, you can log in with your email and password.

On The Dark Zone’s Facebook page, they explain what to expect on May 9 (Day 1). You’ll see a tour with the Heinzen family by guest Andrea Perron. Then guest Susan Slaughter will lead a discussion about the house, followed by Brian Cano talking about gear, and then Joe Chin will discuss investigating the home. The first night investigation will also take place.

Here’s the live stream preview they shared earlier on May 8.

The official synopsis for the event reads: “The world is on lockdown and so is the family living in the house that inspired The Conjuring. Watch as the Heinzen Family shows you how they live amongst the spirits while toughing out this worldwide pandemic. You will get an immersive and interactive look inside the real conjuring house. When paranormal activity happens, you’ll see it LIVE. From seances to conjurings, there is a full week’s schedule of planned activities, investigations and tests to perform, plus a full roster of paranormal celebrities who will be joining the livestream – virtually visiting with the family.”

Corey and Jennifer Heinzen, paranormal investigators, live in the house that inspired The Conjuring, Den of Geek reported. The house is in Harrisville, Rhode Island and the Heinzens moved in about a year ago. They have said that they experienced an increase in paranormal activity after they moved into the home.

The movie The Conjuring was about the Perron family’s experiences in the home from 1970-1980. The movie debuted in 2013 and dramatized Ed and Lorraine Warren’s investigation of the home.

During the live stream, the home is expected to have multiple cameras set up for a 24/7 stream, along with seances, Oujia board sessions, and paranormal investigations.

