Corey La Barrie Dead: YouTube Star Dies In Car Crash at 25

YouTube star Corey La Barrie died in a car crash on his birthday while driving around with Ink Master star Daniel Silva on Sunday night, according to TMZ. He was 25.

Police told the news outlet that the two men were driving around in a McLaren sports vehicle and “somehow crashed into a street sign and tree. The passenger took the brunt of the hit.”La Barrie and Silver were north transported to a hospital in Los Angeles. While Silva was treated for a broken hip, La Barrie succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the car crash is still being investigated by authorities. Police told TMZ that La Barrie and Silva were at the YouTuber’s birthday party earlier that evening. Silva is expected to be booked for murder once he’s discharged from the hospital or while still a patient. Witnesses told police that Silva, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and his own popular YouTube channel, was drinking at the party before heading out with La Barrie.

Originally, from Adelaide, Australia, La Barrie moved to Los Angeles and successfully built up a large following as a comedic social media influencer. His YouTube channel with Crawford Collins, Corey & Crawford has 104K subscribers. His personal channel had amassed 334K subscribers. On Instagram, La Barrie had 192K followers.

Tributes To La Barrie Poured In On Social Media

The news of La Barrie’s death came as a devastating shock to his friends and followers. Most of his followers were still wishing him “Happy Birthday” on Twitter before learning the tragic news. One user online tweeted, “No, it can’t be true. If it is, I can’t thank you enough [for] what you have done for me, Corey. You will FOREVER have a place in my heart. Man idk what to say. I’m sorry to his family and friends.”

Another person tweeted, “Rip @coreylabarrie you were and always will be my inspiration. Thank you so much for putting so many smiles on so many faces. Ily forever x.”

i’m crying so much. i love you & im sorry you were taken too soon. ): @coreylabarrie — LIV (@beanieboycv) May 11, 2020

His Final YouTube Upload Was Entitled, ‘Deleting This Video in 24 Hours’

One day before his birthday, La Barrie made a video in which he discussed his upcoming birthday, and how he was going to live-stream the celebration via Twitch at 1 p.m. PT, in which he’d be partying safely amid quarantine with his roommates.

Prior to his birthday weekend, La Barrie posted a series of videos about life while social distancing, growing a beard, and hanging out with his roommates, who were continuously co-stars in his videos.

Birthday stream 20 minutes be there…https://t.co/C48G1JIbJK — Corey La Barrie (@coreylabarrie) May 10, 2020

La Barrie’s final tweet was thanking all his subscribers and followers for the birthday love. He tweeted, “Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys! And if you have the intro to my stream how did you like it?”

