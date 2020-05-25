Cracker Barrel’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

While you’re making plans for Memorial Day, you may be interested in picking up some delicious food from Cracker Barrel. The good news is that Cracker Barrel stores are open today for Memorial Day 2020. Read on for more details about hours and menu options.

Cracker Barrel Stores Are Open for Memorial Day from 7 AM to 10 PM

Cracker Barrel stores are open for Memorial Day today on May 25, 2020. A representative from Cracker Barrel confirmed with Heavy that all stores are open nationwide on Memorial Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Cracker Barrel also shared the following specials with Heavy that you might want to try today:

Throughout the holiday weekend, when guests order one of our Family Meal Baskets To-Go, they will get Free Breakfast plus Free Delivery! Family Meal Baskets include guest favorites such as Southern Fried Chicken, Signature Chicken n’ Dumplins, All-Day Pancake Breakfast and more. Each order also comes with 4 FREE Four-Layer Bacon Breakfast Bowls, packed cold with instructions for heating. Guests can order for curbside, pickup or free delivery at CrackerBarrelToGo.com.

Here are a few more details on this amazing special. The to-go family meal basket for Southern Fried Chicken includes hand-breaded chicken with honey, a choice of two sides, and buttermilk biscuits. Other family meal basket options include Sunday Homestyle Chicken (available every day), catfish (grilled or fried), chicken tenders (grilled or fried), Signature Chicken n’ Dumplins, Scratch-Made Meatloaf, Country Fried Shrimp, and even the All-Day Pancake Breakfast.

The four-layer bacon breakfast bowls that come with the order include the hashbrown casserole mixed with sawmill gravy, thick-sliced bacon, and topped with Colby cheese.

Use the locator here to find your nearest Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Cracker Barrel’s Pandemic Response

Some Cracker Barrel locations are now reopening their dining rooms. You’ll need to check ahead to see if your local restaurant is among them. The store directory will note the store’s status and if the dining room is open or closed. If the dining room is still closed, you can still enjoy curbside, pickup, or delivery.

Stores are also maintaining social distancing guidelines. This includes marking floors, adding signs, closing some tables to allow for greater distancing, and then being notified via mobile phone when your table is ready rather than waiting inside. You can also check the online wait list before you arrive to see how long the wait will be.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection is also in place at stores, which are using wipeable menus or mobile menus. Condiments are available by request and games are not on the tables yet. But you can download games from the app to play if you wish.

All employees will wear masks and managers are providing daily temperature testing of employees.

In addition, Cracker Barrel is still offering curbside, pickup and delivery options in all sizes, no matter how large or small your family may be. You can use the Meals Made Easy planning tool for ideas.

As you can see, Cracker Barrel is taking numerous precautions during this time. Some restaurants have open dining rooms, but all offer curbside, pickup, and delivery options for customers.

