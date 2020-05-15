Dalia Dippolito’s Ex Lover Mohamed Shihadeh Accused of Stalking

Dalia Dippolito’s case became nationally known after the details of her attempts to hire a hitman to kill her husband were caught on camera and made public. In ABC’s new episode of 20/20, there is an update on the case.

The two-hour special details Dippolito’s attempts to appeal the case and why she went to trial three times despite the evidence being on camera. The program includes interviews with Dippolito’s attorney and reports on how Mike Dippolito, her ex-husband, found happiness.

Police began investigating Dippolito in 2009 after her then ex-boyfriend Mohamed Fawzi Shihadeh told them that she was planning to hire someone to kill her husband.

Shihadeh Took a Plea Deal on Stalking Charges

In 2019, Shihadeh took a plea deal on stalking charges. The charges included one count of aggravated stalking and one count of making written threats. He was represented by defense attorney Ian Goldstein.

Shihadeh was sentenced on October 8, 2019 to three years of probation by Circuit Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo.

As a condition of the plea agreement, he has to serve the first year of his probation in the Palm Beach Coutny Jail, and the adjudication of charges were to be withheld, meaning that he would not have a felony conviction on his record as long as he fulfilled the terms of the probation.

His Ex-Wife Said Shihadeh Threatened Her

The investigators at Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said he repeatedly called and sent hundreds of text messages to his ex-wife, who described those messages as “vulgar and life-threatening” according to AP.

They had two children together and had been divorced for about four years at the time of Shihadeh’s arrest.

One threatening text message allegedly warned that he did not want her to take their children to Walt Disney World without him, adding “you have to kill me I’ll kill you.”

She said their communication violated a 2016 “no violent contact” court order.

Dalia Dippolito’s attorneys and legal team is hoping for a new trial after her 2011 conviction. She was convicted to 20 years in prison but later earned a new trial ending in a hung jury. Then, she was convicted again in 2017 and sentenced to 16 years.

During the trial, Shihadeh testified that he and Dippolito had talked about her desire for her husband to be killed, but he suggested to her that she find another way to escape the marriage.

Then, Dippolito allegedly told him she had already used the internet to search for antifreeze that has no color or smell in order to kill her husband though he spit out the drink.

The defense argued that Shihadeh was threatened with arrest if he didn’t help the cops.

In March 2019 an appeals court upheld that conviction, though the legal team is now seeking another new trial.

“Dalia is the most misunderstood woman in the United States,” Brian Claypool, her attorney, told 20/20. “The perception that people have in the world about Dalia does not equate with the Dalia that I know… She was never a career criminal. In fact, Dalia Dippolito didn’t even have a criminal record when this all went down”

