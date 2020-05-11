Daniel Silva: ‘Ink Master’ Star To Be Arrested In Fatal Crash Killing YouTuber

Daniel Silva, a popular tattoo artist who competed on the reality competition series, Ink Master, was driving the vehicle which crashed and killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie on Sunday night, according to TMZ.

Police said that the two men were driving around in a McLaren sports vehicle and “somehow crashed into a street sign and tree” and that “the passenger took the brunt of the hit.”

La Barrie, 25, and Silva, 26, were both transported to a hospital in Los Angeles by first responders. While Silva was treated for a broken hip, La Barrie was killed instantly, according to his mother Lissa Burton. Authorities told TMZ they expect Silva to be booked for murder in the fatal car crash.

The circumstances leading up to the car crash are still being investigated by authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department told the Daily News that the crash occurred about 9:40 p.m. PT on the 4900 block of Carpenter Avenue near Riverside Drive in Valley Village. Police say the driver of the McLaren lost control and hit a pole, according to CBS 2.

La Barrie’s Brother Jarrad Claims Silva Was Driving Under The Influence On Sunday Night

La Barrie’s younger brother Jarrad shared a moving memorial message on his Instagram page in which he claims Silva was intoxicated while driving on the evening of May 10, which was also La Barrie’s birthday.

Jarrad wrote, “This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving… this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I don’t how I’m supposed to do this without you.”

“I miss you so much already, this isn’t fair,” Jarrad continued. “Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f***ing much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P. P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me. I love you.”

La Barrie’s mother, Lissa Burton, shared the same photo as Jarrad on Instagram after losing her son. She wrote, “My heart breaks right now, on my son’s 25th birthday today. He was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

Who Is Daniel Silva?

Silva, 26, was thrust into the spotlight after placing 7th on Ink Masters, and returning to compete on Ink Master: Angels. Since appearing on the series, the tattoo arist has amassed 229,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Silva created Tattoo University online, in which he teachers master classes on how to become a successful tattoo artist. His website offers numerous different classes, “Starting with Tattooing 101, where together we look at how to get into the industry. Next is the ‘How-to’ series, where I outline and demonstrate all the basic techniques that you need to learn for each tattoo.”

“After this comes my personal favorite, the Technique Series, where I guide you through how I personally created 20 of the best tattoos I did over the last year, start to finish. That’s beginning with the design and going all the way to the finished tattoo, showing you all the techniques and needlework along the way.

“Then we finish off the master class off with the best Tattoo Photography and Social Media courses to date!”

On Instagram and his YouTube channel, Silva shared videos of the work he did on celebrities and interviewed clients to explain the stories behind their chosen artwork.

