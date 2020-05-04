Darcey Silva Boyfriend Update: Who is the 90 Day Fiancé Star Dating?

Darcey Silva, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is reportedly dating 32-year-old Bulgarian fitness trainer Georgi Rusev, a massage therapist, fitness trainer and model, according to his Instagram bio. The two met through social media several months ago and appear to still be dating today.

Darcey was spotted with the hunky Bulgarian model at a star-studded Super Bowl gathering in Miami last February, according to Soap Dirt. At the time, Darcey had also posted a few photos of Georgi on Instagram, although they have since been deleted from her page.

Although Georgi is Bulgarian, the fitness trainer lives just outside of D.C., in the Arlington, Virginia area. Georgi’s Instagram bio links to Home Spa Therapy, which offers at-home massage services in the D.C. area. He’s been pictured alongside famous clients including Vanessa Williams, according to Distractify. Keep reading for details on Darcey and Georgi’s relationship today:

The Two Have Been Exchanging Sweet Messages Online

Darcey’s Instagram page is primarily filled with pictures of her children, selfies, and photos promoting her fashion line, and is still devoid of almost any indication that she’s in a relationship. However, that’s not altogether surprising since she is featured on the current season of Before the 90 Days with ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks, and is most likely honoring her nondisclosure contract with the network.

Although there aren’t too many photos of the two together just yet, Darcey is slowly starting to show more affection for her Bulgarian beau on social media, now that her breakup with Tom was made official on the show. The two have been exchanging sweet messages over the last few weeks, including frequently calling one another “babe” and adding cute heart emojis in their messages and comments.

Darcey posted a recent selfie on April 21, which included some flirty comments between the two. The caption of the photo reads, “Thank you for making me feel what butterflies feels like!” to which Georgi affectionately responded, “You look So beautiful honey! Can’t wait to see you.” While fans and other 90 Day stars were gushing over how cute his compliment was, Darcey jumped back in the comments and wrote, “thank you my handsome love. You make me feel so beautiful and like a goddess! So excited too!”

Georgi Supported Darcey Amid The Tom Brooks Drama

Tom and Darcey Are Done | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysAfter an intense argument, Tom and Darcey agree it's best for each other to move on from their relationship. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-04-06T17:00:08.000Z

According to Soap Dirt, Georgi was publicly showing his support for Darcey following the 90 Day drama with Tom, which was highlighted on an April episode of the show. After Tom made some rude comments to Darcey about her weight during a particularly nasty fight in New York, Georgi told Darcey she “looked beautiful” and encouraged her to “keep going and inspiring” in an Instagram comment.

Neither Darcey nor Georgi have publicly confirmed a relationship, but judging by the gushy Instagram messages and comments (which have been popping up more and more in the last few weeks), there’s a good chance they are still seeing each other today. We likely won’t know for sure until Season 4 of Before the 90 Days wraps up, so fans will just have to wait and see how everything unfolds.

Darcey currently stars on two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, including the fourth season of Before the 90 Days, which airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, and Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Tom Brooks’ Relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Is He Still Dating Shannon?

