Darcey Silva Daughters Aniko & Aspen on the 90 Day Fiancé

Darcey Silva, star of the popular TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, has two teenage daughters from a previous marriage – Aniko and Aspen Bollock, who are both featured on the spinoff miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined alongside their mother.

When Darcey isn’t filming 90 Day Fiancé, the reality star is raising her two daughters, who she shares with ex-husband Frank Bollock. Darcey has been in self-isolation with her girls and twin sister Stacey for the last several weeks; the 90 Day star frequently posts pictures and videos of their quarantine antics on her Instagram page. Keep reading for details:

Aniko & Aspen Featured on an Earlier Season of 90 Day, When Darcey Was Still Dating Jesse Meester

Viewers first met Aniko and Aspen during Darcey’s first season of 90 Day Fiancé, when she was still dating ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. Aniko actually stepped in during one of their many big, blowout fights to make sure her mother was okay, after Jesse and Darcey started arguing over how to cut a steak.

The teen called both of the reality stars out for their behavior and told them both to grow up. “Are y’all serious? Both of you guys are acting like you’re my age,” Aniko said at the dinner table when Jesse and Darcey wouldn’t stop fighting. “Grow up.”

Aniko later told the cameras that Jesse needed to respect their family if he wanted to be part of it. “I feel like if Jesse wants to be a parental figure, he will have to show more respect to us and my mom, because, if he doesn’t, that won’t lead to a very good relationship,” Aniko said during a confessional.

Jesse and Darcey Argue Before Dinner | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysWith her kids coming for dinner, Darcey hopes Jesse can show some enthusiasm before heading to the grocery store. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2018-09-02T12:15:00Z

Both Girls Have a Sizable Social Media Following & Aniko is a Popular Tik Tok Star

In the years since they first appeared on the TLC series, both Aniko and Aspen have become blossoming stars in their own right. Aniko has over 22 thousand followers on Instagram, and is an increasingly popular Tik Tok star – she amassed over 10 thousand followers on the video sharing site, with nearly 70 thousand likes.

Meanwhile, Aspen has an impressive following of her own on Instagram, with 14.4 thousand followers. She is often seen in Tik Tok videos alongside her sister and mother; one of their videos, which features Darcey and can be viewed above, shows the three sporting Hof11 apparel and dancing together.

“Something new at Hof11 & TikTok! Home with the Silva’s!” Darcey captioned the video, which has over 300 thousand views. The reality star’s page is filled with sweet pictures of her two daughters, often with captions reading, “My angels!” while she gushes about how proud she is of both of them.

“Aniko & Aspen! We got this! I love you girls! You are my angels!” she captioned the video above, which was posted shortly before her breakup episode with Tom Brooks aired on TLC. “We will always stay strong! I’m ready! Bring it on! No one can underestimate a Darcey! I’ll be a savage and I’ll stand strong for what I believe and for what’s true!”

Darcey currently stars on two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, including the fourth season of Before the 90 Days, which airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, and Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

