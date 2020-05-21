David Eason Fat Shames Kailyn Lowry After Jenelle Evans Feud Reignites

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason fat-shamed Kailyn Lowry, who is pregnant with her fourth child, after she seemingly called out Jenelle Evans. Evans has been posted pictures to social media that show off her fuller figure, including a bikini video last month where she danced and said in the caption, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing.”

Eason had previously made disparaging comments bout Lowry’s figure. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again,” Lowry wrote on May 20. “Let me just be clear. I said what I said directed to David and only David. Whatever y’all deduced on your own is on you.”

Eason responded by writing, “I feel sorry for anyone who ever ‘came for your body.’ Trust me I wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

“I’m sorry but if this is what you get after having multiple surgeries with [lipo]… you deserve a refund,” he continued. “Take the doctor’s license away.”

In her latest tweet, Lowry shared a story from The Sun that showed her walking on the beach with her burgeoning baby bump on display. “Here David – when you fat shame me – use a recent pic,” she wrote. “I would @ him but I don’t know it.”

Evans Said Lowry Was a ‘Giant’ Compared To Her

Evans also slammed Lowry. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re a giant compared to me. Let’s stand side by side,” she wrote. “Don’t let me start talking about you.”

And like.. why you still worried about me? Focus on yourself and your family. I’m not on the show anymore so I appreciate it [if] you stop stalking me. Sick of screenshots being sent to me. And at the end of the day… I have a husband that loves me unconditionally and my family is happy. That’s all that matters.

Evans said she was “still happy” despite the drama. “How do you block someone out of your life completely and they are still commenting about your life? Let’s just look opposite directions and act like we never met,” she tweeted.

Co-star Briana DeJesus, who dated Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, piled on. “That girl lost after the horse photo,” DeJesus wrote, as shared by the Teen Mom fan page tmmamadrama.

DeJesus was referencing Lowry’s ill-advised nude maternity shoot from March where she posed next to a horse and cradled her baby bump. She deleted the photos after receiving backlash.

Eason First Fat-Shamed Lowry Last Year

Lowry’s tweet about Eason was probably a reference to his statement from April 2019, where he accused the Teen Mom 2 star of being unhealthy. “I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight. How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be,” he wrote, as noted by Pop Culture.

He then praised Evans for her figure. “Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’! My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life,” he wrote at the time.

