Are David & Lana Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? Update

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are giving Caesar and Maria a run for their money this season. Not only has Lana failed to meet David in person on five separate occasions, it’s becoming clearer every episode that she’s scamming him for money, considering the 60-year-old computer programmer has sent her tens of thousands of dollars over the years.

Sadly, David attempted to track Lana down at the address she used to book a cruise, and he was once again disappointed after an elderly Ukrainian man answered the door. David was forced to fly back to Las Vegas heartbroken and alone, with his dreams of marrying the love of his life shattered.

So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Did David ever reconnect with Lana and get answers? Are they still together today? While it’s too early to know for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship.

David Has Spent Upwards of $100,000 on Lana & They Strictly Communicate Through the Dating App

David Pays to Talk with Lana | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysFor the past 7 years, David can only communicate with Lana through a paid online chat service.

Throughout their seven-year “relationship,” David has sent Lana nearly $100,000, according to the reality star. He explains in the clip above that their communication has strictly been through the dating site, and they can only communicate through a translating app because Lana doesn’t speak English. He also notes that he’s tried to exchange phone number and video chat with his Ukrainian beau, but whenever he pushes her to talk outside of the dating app, she gets angry with him.

“Our communication has only been through chat on the site, which is translated because she speaks no English,” he explains in the clip. “So I pay for that chat by the minute, and it’s very expensive. I’ve had many discussions with her about why we can’t communicate through some other modern communication method, but she will get angry about it. She’s told me she’s very shy and it’s too overwhelming to her. So I do what I have to [do] to keep Lana happy. I think during the whole time that I’ve been with Lana, I have spent over $100,000 on the website, that’s how much it costs.”

Lana Ghosted David on Five Separate Occasions

Lana Doesn't Show Up | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysAfter ordering champagne and waiting for hours at the restaurant, David realizes Lana isn't coming.

Despite David’s insistence that Lana is a real person, not a catfish or a scammer, his virtual girlfriend of seven years has ghosted him five separate times. The first time she just didn’t show up when he attempted to meet her, the second time she claimed her brother had died, and the third she insisted she had medical issues that kept her from meeting David.

Viewers got to watch the fourth and fifth times as they played out on the show; Lana stood him up at the train station when he first landed in Ukraine, and then again when she left him sitting at a cafe with flowers and champagne. Despite Lana ghosting David a half-dozen times, he remained too blinded by love and desperation to see what was going on, so he decided to travel to what he believed to be her home, only to be disappointed once more when an elderly man answered the door.

“I don’t know that there’s anything left to say,” David tearfully told the cameras after failing to meet Lana once again. “The whole things has been a huge disappointment. A huge disappointment, just a let down, and an emotional rise and then let down again and I’m drained, I’m completely drained. It’s too much. I’m done.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if David & Lana Are Still Together

It’s unclear at this time if David and Lana are still together today, or if Lana even exists. Contractual obligations to TLC stops David from publicly sharing much in terms of his relationship status while the show is still airing, and his Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about his love life at the moment. We still haven’t been able to track down any social media pages for Lana (we aren’t even sure if she has any), so it’s unclear what’s going on with the two today.

Even though Lana stood him up five times, David isn’t ready to give up on his relationship. In promos of the upcoming 11th episode, David decides to hire a private investigator to search for Lana, so he will hopefully get some answers during Sunday’s episode. However, considering David’s blind love for a woman he’s never met in person or even seen in person, we don’t have much faith that he’s going to come to his senses accept that she’s scamming him.

Based on the way things are going on the show, we don’t believe the two will last, if they haven’t already split up. We hope for David’s sake that he eventually realizes Lana is using him, kicks her to the curb and meets a nice lady to settle down with in Las Vegas, but we won’t know for sure until Season 4 wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

