DC Universe ‘Stargirl’: Time, Channel, Cast & More

The first crossover between the DC Universe streaming app and the CW, DC’s Stargirl, puts a high-school twist on the superhero genre. The show premiered on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 and will premiere on the CW on Tuesday, May 19.

The story follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to take up the legacy of a long-lost superhero team, The Justice Society of America (JLA), to stop the villains of the past.

The show was produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Melissa Carter, Greg Beeman and Sarah Schechter.

DC’s ‘Stargirl’: Meet the Cast of the New Superhero Show

The cast of Stargirl is led by Brec Bassinger, and she’s joined by Luke Wilson, Neil Jackson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal and more. Bassinger previously appeared as Stargirl in DC’s/CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and she also starred in 47 Meters Down.

Read on for a cast list including the superheroes and other characters in Stargirl season one.

The Superheroes:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl.

Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/Stripsey/S.T.R.I.P.E.

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II

Angelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman II

High Schoolers/Classmates:

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Hunter Sansone as Cameron

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

The Injustice Society of America:

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress

Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster

Nelson Lee as Dr. Ito/Dragon King

JSA/The First Generation:

Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman

Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman

Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Mid-Nite

Courtney’s Family/The Dugan-Whitmores:

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Will ‘Stargirl’ Cross Over With Other Arrowverse or DC Shows?

While anything is possible, it’s more likely than not that Stargirl will stay within the confines of its own universe for at least the first season. DC has a lot going on when it comes to television right now, but they effectively split up the shows into their own universes at the end of the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event in late 2019 and early 2020.

Creator Geoff Johns told TV Guide that crossovers are possible. He said, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Arrowverse. We’re all up for any of [the crossovers] whenever it makes sense. If there’s a cool opportunity to do it, that’d be great.”

Stargirl was shown to be on Earth-2 while the characters from the Arrowverse including The Flash, The Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Supergirl, Superman & Lois and Black Lightning are all present on Earth-Prime.

The other shows that air on the DC Universe including Titans and Doom Patrol are each in their own universes as well. Doom Patrol season 2 will air on HBO Max and DC Universe starting in June 2020, and Titans is due back for its third season at some point in 2020, though it may be postponed like the rest of DC’s shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Show Streams on DC Universe and Airs on the CW

Stargirl airs first on DC’s streaming service, DC Universe on Mondays. The show will then be cut down to a TV-length episode and aired on the CW on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m./7 p.m. central. It will be available to stream for free the next day on the CW app.

At least half of the season was pre-recorded prior to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans have a lot of new content to look forward to for this spring season on the CW.

The remainder of the shows in the Arrowverse have postponed their release dates for the next season until early 2021. It’s not immediately clear what that means for shows that have not yet started airing such as their newest venture, Superman & Lois.

