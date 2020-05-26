‘Deadliest Catch’: Wild Bill Wichrowski Since His Surgery

In February 2018, Deadliest Catch captain Wild Bill Wichrowski underwent hip surgery. Fortunately, he has since made a full recovery and is back at sea.

Read on to learn more about how Wichrowski has fared since his surgery.

He Struggled With His Recovery at First

According to Pop Culture, Wichrowski left the hospital just three hours after waking up from hip surgery in 2018. In his interview with the outlet, he explained that he didn’t quite follow the doctor’s orders when it came to his recovery.

“I misunderstood the doctor — probably a little inebriated — but I thought he said the more you do, the quicker it will heal. So the next day, I got on crutches, I went out to my truck and went and had dinner with friends.”

Unfortunately, Wichrowski continued to move around frequently, and soon enough, he wasn’t able to move around at all.

“I got to the doctor and I said, ‘Hey, what’s up? Can’t move,'” he told Pop Culture. “He was like, ‘You’ve been doing your stretching?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I went to dinner, went to lunch.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no! If you would fall, you’d be laid up for years.'”

Eventually, Wichrowski realized he needed to rest in order to recover, and he did just that. “I lost a little bit of mobility, but no more pain. So basically, the operation was a success. I feel 100 percent better.”

Discussing last summer on the Summer Bay, Bill explained, “I’m a lot more active, and it’s gonna be fun ’cause I’ll probably spend a little more time on deck this year — be out with the guys and maybe let [deck boss Nick McGlashan] drive and put a little time at the helm,” he said.

Wild Bill Update

Originally from Irwin, Pennsylvania, Wichrowski lives in Mexico during his off-season. Apart from fishing, his other hobbies include travel, horseback riding, and NASCAR.

Wichrowski’s website reads, “While he has a potentially intimidating reputation, Bill can back up his words with the skills to get the job done. He has extensive experience as a naval engineer, boat electrician, and commercial fisherman. He is keenly aware of the risk inherent in his profession, one widely recognized as the world’s most dangerous job.”

These days, the reality TV star is busying himself by doing what he loves: fishing.

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, he uploaded a photo of him enjoying the holiday by catching a fish.

As for his stint on the current season of Deadliest Catch, things aren’t going too well. In the words of Meaww, Wichrowski has had a “disastrous” start to the season. Tonight’s episode description states that Wild Bill will “face big setbacks.”

The Cornelia Marie will also tap American satellites to spy on the Russians while “Scott Campbell Jr. pioneers a long-dormant fishery.

Tune in to Season 16 of Deadliest Catch on Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

