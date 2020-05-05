Del Taco Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Cinco de Mayo 2020 is upon us! Although most restaurants’ dining rooms remain closed nationwide due to coronavirus restrictions, carry-out and delivery services are still operating. Del Taco is one of several chains offering special deals for the holiday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Del Taco Is Offering Its ‘Taco Night’ Deals All Day On Cinco de Mayo

Del Taco is known for its late afternoon and evening discounts offered at least twice a week. The fast-food chain has its “Taco Nights” on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. (specific hours may vary based on individual locations).

On Tuesdays, customers can get three Value Tacos for $1.49. On Thursdays, the special is three Grilled Chicken Tacos for $2.49. (Fun fact: When Del Taco first opened in 1964, tacos were 19 cents apiece).

On Cinco de Mayo, Taco Night deals are being made available for the entire day. A spokesperson for Del Taco confirmed to Heavy that customers can take advantage of the special no matter how they choose to order their food. The deal is available via takeout, drive-thru, delivery through the Del Taco app and via Postmates.

Del Taco has more than 500 locations in 15 states. Click here to find a Del Taco location near you.

The Chain Is Offering $3 Off Delivery Orders of At Least $15 On Postmates

If you’re not craving tacos, Del Taco has another holiday option for those leaning more toward burritos, quesadillas, hamburgers and fresca bowls. When requested through the Postmates app, get $3 off delivery orders of $15 or more. There is no code necessary to get this 20% discount.

A spokesperson for Del Taco also says free delivery will be available on Postmates with a special code that would be shared on Del Taco’s social media pages on May 5. But if you miss that code, there are other options to get free delivery.

According to Del Taco’s main website, customers have been able to get free delivery, with no minimum purchase, on Postmates using the code “DELTACONOW.” On Grubhub, delivery is free for orders above $15. And on DoorDash, the first order to Del Taco comes with free delivery but again, there is a $15 minimum.

Other specials listed on Del Taco’s site right now include two free tacos for downloading the chain’s app or signing up for the eClub.

Del Taco Is Promoting Cinco de Mayo-Themed Backgrounds For Zoom Calls

The coronavirus has forced Americans to stay inside their homes and avoid physical contact with others. And with most bars shut down, Cinco de Mayo parties won’t be happening this year.

Del Taco has come up with a solution for that. The restaurant wants to help its customers decorate for virtual parties with their friends and family members. Del Taco is offering free Cinco de Mayo-themed backgrounds that can be downloaded and added to Zoom teleconference calls.

Depending on the nature of your specific workplace and the temperament of your colleagues, you may want to wait until after work to download the festive backgrounds. But if your colleagues are open to the holiday spirit, then go for it! Two of the backgrounds feature alcoholic beverages such as shots of tequila and margaritas. One of the options has a mariachi band performing at a Del Taco restaurant. Check them out and get instructions on how to download the images into Zoom here.

READ NEXT: Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Engaged Less Than a Year After Wife’s Death