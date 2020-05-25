Denny’s Memorial Day Hours Open & Menu Specials 2020

It’s Memorial Day 2020 and you’re likely wondering what your options are for getting takeout or delivery. With so many restaurants changing hours and menus because of the coronavirus outbreak, it can be tough to keep up. If you’re interested in Denny’s, the restaurant is open today. Here’s a look at what the chain is planning.

Most Denny’s Restaurants Are Open, But Hours May Vary

A representative of Denny’s told Heavy previously that most restaurants remain open during the pandemic, but hours can vary from location to location.

“Right now Denny’s hours vary based on location due to restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, almost all Denny’s locations across the country remain open, offering a variety of services including take-out, contactless free delivery, drive-thru and grocery pick up options.”

To find the Denny’s closest to you and see the hours it’s open today, visit here.

Denny’s offers curbside pickup at participating locations, dining in some locations, and contactless delivery. Delivery comes with no fees with a $20 minimum order made through Denny’s website or app, the website notes. You can also get $5 off $20 orders with the code 5OFF20 (through May 31, 2020 for orders placed on Dennys.com or the Denny’s mobile app.)

In New York, Denny is closing 15 stores permanently that were operated by the franchisee Feast American Diners, Business Insider reported. This is another reason why it’s important to look up the restaurant closest to you to confirm hours before stopping by.

Denny’s Specials

Denny’s is currently offering a number of specials. Denny’s is offering shareable family packs that serve 4-5 people. Choose from the Grand Slam Pack, the Build Your Own Cheeseburger Pack, the Premium Chicken Tenders Pack, the House Divided Breakfast, the Burgers Combo Pack, and more.

Some locations are also letting customers order staples like bacon, bread, eggs, steaks, and toilet paper for curbside pickup.

Denny’s notes on its website that the stores are requiring masks and gloves to be worn by team members, social distancing throughout the restaurant, removal of multi-touch items from tables, a trained sanitation specialist who cleans after every guest, disposable menus upon request, and for team members to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water, followed by alcohol-based sanitizer.

Denny’s also notes the following COVID-19 safety policies on its website:

As America’s Diner we love to feed all people during good times and bad. To ensure we can continue feeding America, we’ve taken steps in support of our teams and guests. From bolstering our sanitation and social distancing protocols to transitioning to free contactless delivery and pick up services, we are diligently working to safeguard our employees, guests and communities. Throughout, we’ve offered free delivery services, developed new options like Dine-Thru, Curbside, Grocery, and so much more, because finding a way to continue providing you with the food you love is what we are all about. Denny’s will continue to find new and innovative ways to overcome the challenges we all face due to Coronavirus/COVID-19. Thank you for doing your part as well in combating its spread, we can’t wait to See You at Denny’s!

In summary, most Denny’s locations are indeed open on Memorial Day, but you should call ahead to confirm hours and services offered.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates