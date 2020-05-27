How Long Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Have Been Dating

Derek Hough is one of the three judges on Jennifer Lopez and NBC’s dancing competition show World of Dance. Hough is in a long-term relationship with Hayley Erbert. They have been together for five years.

The couple has been seen on-screen together recently during the Disney Family Singalong, both part one and part two. They have been quarantining together since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hough, 34, recently said that being quarantined with Erbert, 25, has been great, though he realizes that it could be tougher for other couples.

“Being cooped up with my girlfriend, it’s been great,” He told Us Weekly at the end of March while noting that some couples are going to be “like, ‘OK, I don’t know if we’re for each other’” and it’ll bring some closer together.

He revealed that he and Erbert were part of the latter group, saying the time at home had “definitely brought us closer together and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Erbert recently wished Hough happy birthday on her Instagram account, allowing a small peek into their lives together.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my rock, my everything. I love you so very much! I celebrate you today and every single day.”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have Been Together Since 2015

Erbert and Hough competed separately on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 and Erbert had previously worked for Derek and Julianne Hough’s Move Live! tour in 2014. They were first romantically linked in 2015 according to Entertainment Tonight.

In 2017, Hough spoke to ET about his hopes to get married one day to the right woman and talked about his ideas of the perfect time to get engaged.

“I want to marry once,” he said at the time. “I want to be with that person that I love dearly. I want to get to know that person. I feel like, if anything, it’s something that I don’t feel like should be rushed into doing at all.”

He also said that he would like to be a father one day.

The Couple Has Numerous Pets Together

Though they aren’t planning on adding to the “quarantine baby boom trend,” Hough and Erbert may be growing their family soon, he revealed.

“[Erbert has] been trying to get a new puppy here,” he said. They have a kitten together already after rescuing it in September 2018. Erbert said she’s been trying for the past year to convince him to get a dog together and he always says no but “Now is the perfect time.”

Hough said that they already “have so many animals,” so he’s hesitant to add a puppy to the family. He recently shared a photo of two of their pets cuddling one another with the caption, “Quarantine has brought everyone together over here #animals #cats Also, not sure how I feel about this. Haha.”

Erbert commented on the post, “Except two seconds before that, he was attacking her.” They also have at least one dog.

World of Dance premieres tonight, May 26, 2020 at 10 p.m., following the premiere of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

