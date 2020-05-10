Derek Hough Does Not Have a Wife But He Has a Longtime Girlfriend

Derek Hough is not married, but he has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert for a long time. The two will again appear together tonight on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong Part Two.

Hough, 34, recently said that being quarantined with Erbert, 25, has been great, though he realizes that it could be tougher for other couples.

“Being cooped up with my girlfriend, it’s been great,” He told Us Weekly at the end of March while noting that some couples are going to be “like, ‘OK, I don’t know if we’re for each other'” and it’ll bring some closer together.

He revealed that he and Erbert were part of the latter group, saying the time at home had “definitely brought us closer together and it’s a beautiful thing.”

The Couple Has Been Having At-Home Date Nights

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hough and Erbert have been quarantined together and spending a lot of quality time with one another. Even though they can’t go anywhere outside their home for a date, they have been making time for date nights all the same.

“We have been having date nights, which has been nice,” he said. “We’re getting ready, we’re going out to Club Living Room. We’re going to Chateau Kitchen and, yeah, we’ve been cooking together, which has been really nice and it’s been good.”

He said they’ve been spending their time together making dance videos, binge-watching The Outsider and Tiger King. They’ve also been working out together.

They May Add a New Member to Their Family Soon

Though they aren’t planning on adding to the “quarantine baby boom trend,” Hough and Erbert may be growing their family soon, he revealed.

“[Erbert has] been trying to get a new puppy here,” he said. They have a kitten together already after rescuing it in September 2018. Erbert said she’s been trying for the past year to convince him to get a dog together and he always says no but “Now is the perfect time.”

Hough said that they already “have so many animals,” so he’s hesitant to add a puppy to the family. He recently shared a photo of two of their pets cuddling one another with the caption, “Quarantine has brought everyone together over here #animals #cats Also, not sure how I feel about this. Haha.”

Erbert commented on the post, “Except two seconds before that, he was attacking her.” They also have at least one dog.

Erbert and Hough competed separately on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 and Erbert had previously worked for Derek and Julianne Hough’s Move Live! tour in 2014. They were first romantically linked in 2015 according to Entertainment Tonight.

The two will appear together once again on tonight’s Disney Family Singalong Part Two, which airs at 7 p.m./6 p.m. central and leads into the Disney-themed episode of American Idol on ABC.

