How to Vote for Dillon James on ‘American Idol’ Season 18 Finale

While American Idol has narrowed down its pool of contestants to the Top 7, a strong frontrunner to be crowned this season’s champion on Sunday night is Dillon James. Voting live on May 17 is huge because the winner will be announced at the end of tonight’s episode.

For those who would love to see Dillon be named as Season 18’s American Idol finale champion, there are three different ways to cast your vote:

First, you can vote at American Idol‘s website. Second, viewers can text in their votes. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” To cast your vote for Dillon text “15” to 21523. Third, download American Idol‘s app and vote for singer by texting “15” when prompted.

The finale episode airs live on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The 26-year-old from Bakersfield, California, who opened up on the show about his previous battle with drugs and alcohol, told Billboard prior to the finale, “I am so grateful for the opportunity American Idol has given me. I hoped to use this platform to help people struggling, going through the same things that I have been through. I want them to see that there is always hope and not to give up, but to reach out and ask for help.”

You Can Vote For Dillon James Up To 10 Times



If you believe Dillon James should be crowned this season’s American Idol champion, you don’t have to limit yourself to just voting for him once. While you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you have more than one favorite, you can also make all 10 of your votes go to Dillon.

What Viewers Can Expect To See On Sunday Night’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Episode



Because this is the finale episode of Idol, the reality competition show is planning an epic night of performances. The official synopsis on ABC’s website reads:

Kicking off the finale event following America’s last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted American Idol title. The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official American Idol single. Before America’s real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don’t miss special performances from music legends including Idol’s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season! In the first TV performance of “We are the World” in 35 years, former Idols and judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join Lionel Richie to close the show with an Idol family performance dedicated to all the families at home around the world.

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform with the Top 11 to perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs. Lauren Daigle and Top 5 finalists will sing, “You Say.” Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform “Bless The Broken Road,” while the show’s judges, Luke Bryan will sing his new single, “One Margarita,” and Katy Perry will perform her new single “Daisies.”

