Disney Family Singalong Volume II Time & Channel

On this very special Mother’s Day, ABC has lined up a followup singalong special, “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” to bring families and friends together with timeless Disney classics and modern, popular releases. The singalong will feature star-studded performances from the homes of beloved celebrities as they sing and dance along to some of your favorite Disney songs.

The special will benefit food security during the coronavirus crisis while bringing magic and joy to families stuck inside this Mother’s Day. To catch the singalong live, fans have to tune in to ABC ahead of tonight’s newest episode of “American Idol.”

To watch live from home, here’s what you need to know:

The New Singalong Special Airs on ABC at 7pm EDT

ABC is airing a second Disney singalong special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, on May 10 at 7/6c. The special will feature classic Disney tunes sung by a cast of celebrities from their living rooms and kitchens as well as lyrics so that families and friends can sing along from home as we weather the coronavirus pandemic.

This special will benefit Feeding America, which in turn helps provide food for “people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.” More information about Feeding America’s COVID-19 action plan and their resources for food access are available on their website.

The original Disney Family Singalong is available online through ABC and on Disney+. “Volume II” will also be available to stream on Disney+ following the live version on ABC. The special will air ahead of a new, remote episode of “American Idol” on ABC at 8/7c.

The Special Will Feature Performances By Shakira, Idina Menzel, Keke Palmer, and More

ABC has released an initial lineup for the special, including performances by Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, and Shakira. Cast from Disney on Broadway will also appear in the special.

Viewers can expect a full range of Disney tunes, from the sweet and perfectly Mother’s Day-appropriate Tarzan ballad, “You’ll Be In My Heart,” to upbeat bangers like “Zero to Hero” from Hercules and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Cinderella.

The lineup so far includes:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer

It’s possible that other performances will be added to the lineup, meaning more celebrities, more kitchen dance routines, and more of the songs that made your childhood special.