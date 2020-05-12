Florida DJ Amanda Blaze aka Amanda Lynn Guzman Dies at 41

DJ Amanda Blaze, a popular entertainer in Miami, Florida, and a former DJ for the Brooklyn Nets has died at 41.

Blaze, whose real name was Amanda Lynn Guzman, began her career DJing at her alma mater, Penn State University. Guzman passed away on May 8. Her cause of death has not been made public.

During Her Career, Guzman Worked Artists Such as Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent

Guzman is survived by a son, Jalen, 19. During her career, Guzman also went by the moniker DJ Blazita. On her official Facebook page, Guzman referred to herself as, “The hottest chic in the game.” Guzman says on that profile that during her career, she performed in the United States, Canada and Dubai. Among the artists that Guzman says she worked with were Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, 50 Cent and Ciara.

Guzman’s Son Said That Due to Coronavirus, a Small Funeral Ceremony Will Be Held

In a Facebook post, Jalen Guzman wrote that due to coronavirus, his family would be holding a small and private ceremony for his mother on May 13. According to Guzman’s obituary, she was a native of West Virginia and a 2005 graduate of Penn State. While at school, Guzman was a member of the Sigma Lamda Gamma National Sorority. Following graduation, Guzman relocated to Brooklyn, New York. After 10 years working in New York, Guzman moved to Miami, Florida, where she remained until her sad death.

Guzman’s Sister Called Guzman’s Death: ‘The Most Complex & Devastating Grief’

Guzman’s sad death was first confirmed in an Instagram post from her sister, Alison Rose, late on May 10. Rose wrote:

My sister Amanda died this past weekend. And it’s quite honestly the most complex and devastating grief I’ve ever experienced. Our relationship was not perfect by any stretch of the imagination but I loved her so very much and admired her for her talents, and strength, and motherhood. I loved that even if we had a significant other we would always make it home for the holidays to spend it with my parents. And when my marriage was failing, I spent nearly every weekend with her in NYC. She got me out of my shell and on the dance floor too many times to count over the years and her laughter will carry on forever in my heart. Oh I have no idea how I will get through this week with my parents and my sweet nephew, but I’m going to pull from her strength and keep laughing at our memories together.

Guzman’s final Instagram post was a post thanking her sister for sending cookies during the coronavirus quarantine.

One of Guzman’s Colleagues Called Her a ‘Good Person & Great DJ’

VideoVideo related to florida dj amanda blaze aka amanda lynn guzman dies at 41 2020-05-12T00:21:52-04:00

Guzman’s friend DJ Suss One also commented on her death. DJ Suss One said in an Instagram video, “Verified

I got some horrible news today. R.I.P. to my friend @djamandablaze. She was such a good person & great DJ. We had so many great times. We also helped each other out a lot. Sleep well my friend. 🙏🏽.”

VideoVideo related to florida dj amanda blaze aka amanda lynn guzman dies at 41 2020-05-12T00:21:52-04:00

Speaking about her career in a May 2012 vlog, Guzman said, “I felt like if I wanted to do this DJ thing seriously, the only place to do it was New York, that’s where everything goes down. You’re a DJ in New York, a lot of my family is like really impressed by that.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School