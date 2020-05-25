Dollar Stores & Dollar General’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Are They Open?

It’s Memorial Day 2020 and even if you’re sheltering at home and social distancing due to the coronavirus, you may still need to pick up some supplies. If you need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you, are any Dollar Stores open on Memorial Day 2020? Here’s a quick look at the store hours and details for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General on Memorial Day 2020

Dollar General stores are typically open for Memorial Day, but store hours can vary. A Dollar General representative told Heavy: “Store hours by location are available on our website here: https://www.dollargeneral.com/store-locator.html.”

On Facebook, Dollar General shared the same information, writing: “Thank you for reaching out. All DG stores are open but it is best to reach out to your local store to confirm current hours of operation.”

A representative from Dollar General also shared with Heavy a number of steps that Dollar General is taking to help with customer and employee safety during the pandemic:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken a number of actions designed to enhance employee and customer health and safety. In stores, social distancing measures are being exercised in each location, which are designed to help employees and customers remain six feet apart. Work is nearly completed as we install approximately 40,000 sneeze guards across more than 16,300 stores, and store teams are working to provide a clean work and shopping environment through enhanced cleaning protocols. We continue to provide facial coverings and disposable gloves to employees who choose, or who are required by local governments, to wear them. Employees may also wear their own facial coverings as long as disposable masks are appropriately discarded and fabric masks are laundered after each use. We are also providing additional hand sanitizer to stores for employee and customer use.”

Dollar Tree on Memorial Day 2020

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for Memorial Day. A Dollar Tree representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

In other words, you’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online just to make sure your location is participating in the extended hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree stores are still closing daily at 8 p.m. local time or earlier to allow for CDC-recommended cleaning protocols.

Dollar Tree has implemented many policies during the coronavirus outbreak. They include plexiglass guards at cash registers, associate health screenings, cleaning protocols, closing at 8 p.m. or earlier, social distancing, and providing non-medical face masks and gloves to associates.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open are dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens, those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

Family Dollar on Memorial Day 2020

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Memorial Day, but hours can vary. Starting March 18, Family Dollar locations have been closing at 8 p.m. or earlier to help with cleaning and sanitization.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, individual store hours may vary, so you should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain what the store’s hours are. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open will be dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

A Family Dollar representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

